Eddie Bruce to Perform MUSIC OF THE TONYS on MetropolitanZoom

For more than four decades, cabaret artist and bandleader Eddie Bruce has been an entertainment industry force.

Apr. 5, 2021  

MetropolitanZoom presents Eddie Bruce in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

For more than four decades, cabaret artist and bandleader Eddie Bruce has been an entertainment industry force, delighting generations of music lovers with his acclaimed cabaret tributes to Tony Bennett, Anthony Newley, Frank Sinatra, the best of Broadway, and various others.

As a bandleader, his large, dance ensemble has reached legendary status, having entertained at every major society and corporate gala extant for 40 years.


