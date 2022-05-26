Drag Icon JACKIE Beat To Return To The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Jackie Beat, the self-professed child of "Weird" Al Yankovic and Bette Midler, will return to Times Square with Jackie Beat: SEE ME WHILE I'M STILL ALIVE! at The Laurie Beechman Theater (inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street -- at Ninth Avenue, accessible from the A,C,E,N,R,V,F,1,2,3 trains at 42nd Street). This new evening of scathing song parodies and off-the-cuff comedy will be presented May 28 & 29 at 7pm.

Tickets are $25 for general admission or or $36 for reserved seating and a meet-and-greet at 212-352-3101 or www.SpinCycleNYC.com. There is also a $25 food/drink mimimum at all performances at this venue.

Award-winning drag darling Jackie Beat has been wowing unsuspecting audiences since 1989. She has toured with Roseanne Barr as her opening act -- including a 7-week run at The New York New York in Las Vegas; written for TV (Fashion Police, Hello Ross, Hype! and others) and collaborated on special material with the like of Roseanne, Rosie O'Donnell and Jennifer Coolidge; appeared in countless TV shows (Sex and the City), movies (Grief, Wigstock The Movie, Flawless, Adam & Steve) and Off-Broadway hits (Valley of the Dolls, Tell-Tale!). She has been named Best Drag Queen by New York Press and Best Live Performance by HX Magazine. Jackie is also a columnist, lead singer for the electro-rock band, Dirty Sanchez, and the subject of the documentary film My Name is Jackie Beat including commentary from Joan Rivers, Margaret Cho, and others.