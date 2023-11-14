Doris Dear's Annual Holiday Show Unveils All-Star Cast Featuring Broadway Stars And Rising Star Cooper daSilva

Doris Dear's Annual Holiday Show Unveils All-Star Cast Featuring Broadway Stars And Rising Star Cooper daSilva

The stage is set, the lights are ready to shine, the snow is ready to flurry and the cast of Doris Dear's "An Animated Christmas" is nothing short of a holiday dream team. Hosted by the award-winning drag queen and singer, the charismatic Doris Dear, "America's Perfect HOLIDAY Housewife," this annual night of enchanting melodies and festive merriment is poised to once again spread holiday cheer for it's 9th year at The Triad Theater in New York City on December 15th and 16th at 7 pm.

**Summary:**

Get ready to be swept away by the enchanting voices of New York City's finest, as the highly anticipated Doris Dear's "An Animated Christmas" proudly unveils its star-studded cast.

**Sensational Girl Group 'Those Girls':**

Once again joining Doris Dear on stage, the sensational harmonies of 'Those Girls,' an award-winning girl group renowned for their dynamic performances. They always bring a show stopping number to The Doris Dear Christmas Special and this year will be no different. Get ready for a musical number filled with energy, charisma, tight uplifting harmonies and the infectious holiday spirit they bring to every note.

**Broadway Divas Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal:**

Joining the enchanting Doris Dear on stage are the acclaimed Broadway divas Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal. Their illustrious careers on Broadway will bring a comedic duet that promises to bring a touch of magic and humor to this holiday extravaganza.

**Multi-Talented Singer/Songwriter and 'Home Shopping Diva' Meg Flather:**

Prepare to be serenaded by the multi-talented Meg Flather, known for her prowess as a singer/songwriter and her charismatic presence as the 'Home Shopping Diva.' Meg's unique blend of talent is sure to elevate the musical experience of "An Animated Christmas" when she brings yet another beautiful musical rendition to Doris Dear's stage.

**Virtuoso Guitarist Sean Harkness:**

Adding a touch of instrumental brilliance to the evening is the virtuoso guitarist Sean Harkness. His masterful guitar skills will take the audience on a magical holiday journey, creating an enchanting tapestry of sound that will resonate with the audience.

**Rising Star Cooper daSilva Makes NYC Debut:**

Making his debut in the Big Apple is the exceptionally talented young man, Cooper daSilva. Destined for a rich career in showbiz, Cooper's presence on stage is sure to leave a lasting impression, adding an exciting new dimension to "An Animated Christmas."

This extraordinary ensemble promises a night of musical magic, laughter, and holiday cheer. Don't miss your chance to witness the debut of Cooper DaSilva alongside these seasoned performers as they bring beloved animated Christmas musical classics to life in a dazzling celebration at The Triad Theater on Dec 15 & 16 at 7pm

Prepare yourselves for a unique and unforgettable journey through the timeless music of animated Christmas movies and TV specials, hosted by the vivacious and talented Doris Dear. As we approach this joyous season, they extend a heartfelt invitation to join them for an evening filled with laughter, nostalgia, and the magic of live performance.

Secure your tickets now for "The Doris Dear Christmas Special: An Animated Christmas" at Click Here and join us for an unforgettable evening filled with the spirit of the holidays, song, and the joyous camaraderie of this stellar cast. Don't miss the chance to witness these phenomenal artists come together for a night of musical celebration.

For more information about Doris Dear and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here. Let's make this holiday season the most joyous one yet. I can't wait to share this magical night of song and celebration with you.




