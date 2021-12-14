Doris Dear Goes International For Live Streaming Christmas Show!

Doris Dear, Telly Award winner for her streaming series, 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk', on BroadwayOnDemand, 3-time NYC MAC Award winner and BroadwayWorld award winner, is announcing a first-time worldwide release.

Her multiple award-winning annual Holiday extravaganza, The Doris Dear Christmas Special is going to be live streaming for her worldwide audience who has craved for more Doris Dear. Covid put the brakes on travel but Doris Dear, "Americas Perfect Housewife", is giving the gift of the season through a live stream of her famous holiday show, The Doris Dear Christmas Special, Streaming LIVE FROM The TRIAD THEATER IN NYC on December 17th. This holiday favorite is in its 6th year with this year's theme, "Christmas Through the Decades" featuring songs from the 1900's to present day.



Doris Dear says "Getting to bring my show to a worldwide audience has been a dream and thanks to all the support I have received over the past year through a pandemic, we are making this possible. I couldn't think of a better Christmas gift to my fans worldwide!"



The Doris Dear Christmas Special reunites the award-winning team of Billboard and Apple Music chart topping musical director Blake Allen and acclaimed Director Lina Koutrakos with writer and creative producer Ray DeForest/Doris Dear.



The party will be a non-stop holiday fête full of award-winning artists. The party is jam packed with entertainment glitterati like Caribbean-American Mezzo-Soprano Eliza Bonet known for her "sparkling, uninhibited delivery", the star of Broadway's 'Kinky Boots' and 'The Book of Mormon' Darius Harper, 'Mama Morton' in "Chicago on Broadway", Haley Swindal, worldwide acclaimed jazz vocalist Vanisha-Arleen Gould and internationally recognized award-winning vocalist, Regina Zona. New York City favorites include award-winning vocal harmony group "Those Girls", award-winning singer/songwriter and "Home Shopping Diva" Meg Flather and the "Pied Piper" of cabaret herself award-winning director and vocalist, Lina Koutrakos. Finishing the brilliant group is Billboard and Apple chart-topping musical director and composer Blake Allen with his 'holiday orchestra'. All of this is held together by the multiple award winning Drag Queen hostess with the mostess, Doris Dear. Doris Dear is a top award-winning vocalist and story teller unlike anything else in the drag world. Called "Sparkling" and "a true pro" Doris knows how to throw a real party.



Join Americas Perfect Housewife, Doris Dear and her friends, in the holiday Rumpus Room for an evening full of stories and songs from holidays past and present. Grab an eggnog and snuggle in for a good old fashioned holiday special.



Experience a holiday party direct from New York City.

The Doris Dear Christmas Special Streaming LIVE FROM NYC

Dec 17 (watch anytime you want)

More Information click here