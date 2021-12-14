Dorcas Leung And Maxx Reed to Headline The Return Of MADAME'S SOIREE

Cabaret patroness Madame Mathieu has selected Dorcas Leung (Miss Saigon, Hamilton) and Maxx Reed (Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark, Michael Jackson's "Hold My Hand") as guests of honor at the January edition of Bistro Awards Critics' Pick Madame's Soiree. This will be the 25th edition of the show, which returns after a nearly two-year hiatus to begin its fifth season at The Duplex. The Broadway duo will be joined on the program by a distinguished group of emerging artists from a variety of disciplines.

The Soiree will be held at The Duplex Cabaret Theater on Thursday, January 6th at 7:00pm. Described by critic Gerry Geddes as "an Ed Sullivan Show for a new generation", this "variety show with an avant garde twist" is as unpredictable as the patroness herself. Each eclectic evening features a group of rising stars in stand-up, poetry, dance, songwriting, and performance art while the Broadway guests accept creative dares that arise from Mme. M's insane imagination.

Hosted by nine-time MAC Award-nominated songwriter Drew Fornarola with direction by Tyler Spicer, this Soiree will also feature storyteller Mary Theresa Archbold, screenwriter John Pena Griswold, recording artist Emery Major, and comedian Jesse Roth. This is the 25th edition of the show, which has already highlighted the work of nearly 250 individual artists and 50 Broadway guests.

The Duplex Cabaret Theatre is located at 61 Christopher Street. Tickets are $10 and there is a two-drink minimum. For reservations please call 212-989-3015, or visit https://www.theduplex.com/site/calendar