Diane D'Angelo Comes to The Laurie Beechman in DESTINATION MOON

This Spring, the perfect destination isn't a location, but a cabaret show that will prove to be out of this world. The arresting and engaging NYC vocalist, Diane D'Angelo returns to the stage at the Laurie Beechman Theater with her brand new show, Destination Moon. From the music of Broadway and Hollywood to classic rock and jazz standards, this is one of the most anticipated shows of the season.

Join D'Angelo and her trio, featuring music director Gregory Toroian, Skip Ward on Bass, and David Silliman on drums. Directed by the award-winning Lina Koutrakos, an evening of lush, intoxicating vocals and thrilling musical arrangements awaits you. Two nights only: Wednesday, March 22nd at 7pm & Tuesday, April 25th at 7pm.

$25 cover/ $25 food and drink minimum. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located within The West Bank Café 407 W. 42nd St., New York, NY 10036.

Diane D'Angelo is dynamic cabaret artist having appeared on stages from coast to coast and all around the world. She has crafted and performed in acclaimed shows at Arci's Place, Don't Tell Mama, Judy's Chelsea, The Waldorf Astoria and the Firebird. Most impressively, she has had sold out shows at both 54 Below and Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco.

Diane is a classically trained vocalist who has sung for two former U.S. Presidents. She can be heard on the soundtrack for The Godfather III and has worked with the San Francisco Symphony Chorus. As a soloist, Diane has sung the comic operas of Gilbert & Sullivan with the Lamplighters Music Theatre and the San Diego Comic Opera. She has performed at the World Expo in Shanghai, on the Greek island of Mykonos, and on the Playa at the Burning Man Festival in the original opera, The Daughters of Ishtar, creating the role of Ishtar, the Goddess of Love.

With her unique, warm and exciting spin, Diane sings songs from the American Songbook along with tunes she has picked up from around the world. She has achieved an elegant metamorphosis into a sultry, sophisticated singer gracing the cabaret stage with her very own lush vocal interpretations.