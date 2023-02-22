Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Diane D'Angelo Comes to The Laurie Beechman in DESTINATION MOON

Performances are  Wednesday, March 22nd at 7pm & Tuesday, April 25th at 7pm.  

Feb. 22, 2023  

Diane D'Angelo Comes to The Laurie Beechman in DESTINATION MOON

This Spring, the perfect destination isn't a location, but a cabaret show that will prove to be out of this world. The arresting and engaging NYC vocalist, Diane D'Angelo returns to the stage at the Laurie Beechman Theater with her brand new show, Destination Moon. From the music of Broadway and Hollywood to classic rock and jazz standards, this is one of the most anticipated shows of the season.

Join D'Angelo and her trio, featuring music director Gregory Toroian, Skip Ward on Bass, and David Silliman on drums. Directed by the award-winning Lina Koutrakos, an evening of lush, intoxicating vocals and thrilling musical arrangements awaits you. Two nights only: Wednesday, March 22nd at 7pm & Tuesday, April 25th at 7pm.

$25 cover/ $25 food and drink minimum. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located within The West Bank Café 407 W. 42nd St., New York, NY 10036.

Diane D'Angelo is dynamic cabaret artist having appeared on stages from coast to coast and all around the world. She has crafted and performed in acclaimed shows at Arci's Place, Don't Tell Mama, Judy's Chelsea, The Waldorf Astoria and the Firebird. Most impressively, she has had sold out shows at both 54 Below and Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco.

Diane is a classically trained vocalist who has sung for two former U.S. Presidents. She can be heard on the soundtrack for The Godfather III and has worked with the San Francisco Symphony Chorus. As a soloist, Diane has sung the comic operas of Gilbert & Sullivan with the Lamplighters Music Theatre and the San Diego Comic Opera. She has performed at the World Expo in Shanghai, on the Greek island of Mykonos, and on the Playa at the Burning Man Festival in the original opera, The Daughters of Ishtar, creating the role of Ishtar, the Goddess of Love.

With her unique, warm and exciting spin, Diane sings songs from the American Songbook along with tunes she has picked up from around the world. She has achieved an elegant metamorphosis into a sultry, sophisticated singer gracing the cabaret stage with her very own lush vocal interpretations.




Servant Stage To Produce New Sunday Night Cabaret Series! Photo
Servant Stage To Produce New Sunday Night Cabaret Series!
While Servant Stage has become known in the community for its large shows, often featuring scores of performers in a single production (like last year's Newsies and Ragtime), and its thriving education program which serves hundreds of students and their families each year, Servant Stage is kicking off a new season with something much more intimate.
Celebrate Womens History Month at Joes Pub with Shaina Taub, Jackie Hoffman, Carol Lipnik Photo
Celebrate Women's History Month at Joe's Pub with Shaina Taub, Jackie Hoffman, Carol Lipnik & More
Celebrate the intersectionality of femininity during Women’s History Month in March with Shaina Taub, Annahstasia, Carol Lipnik, Ladama, Emily Scott Robinson, Alisa Amador, Violet Bell, Jackie Hoffman, Generation Women, and more!
Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of Jennifer Hollidays 54 Below Diamond Series Debut Photo
Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of Jennifer Holliday's 54 Below Diamond Series Debut
Watch a sneak peek of Broadway’s original Effie White, Jennifer Holliday, at 54 Below's Diamond Series.
Jason Yeager to Celebrate UNSTUCK IN TIME: THE KURT VONNEGUT SUITE at Birdland in March Photo
Jason Yeager to Celebrate UNSTUCK IN TIME: THE KURT VONNEGUT SUITE at Birdland in March
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Jason Yeager – celebrating his recording Unstuck in Time: The Kurt Vonnegut Suite – with an album release concert on Monday, March 27 at 7:00 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Celebrate Women's History Month at Joe's Pub with Shaina Taub, Jackie Hoffman, Carol Lipnik & MoreCelebrate Women's History Month at Joe's Pub with Shaina Taub, Jackie Hoffman, Carol Lipnik & More
February 21, 2023

Celebrate the intersectionality of femininity during Women’s History Month in March with Shaina Taub, Annahstasia, Carol Lipnik, Ladama, Emily Scott Robinson, Alisa Amador, Violet Bell, Jackie Hoffman, Generation Women, and more!
Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of Jennifer Holliday's 54 Below Diamond Series DebutVideo: Watch a Sneak Peek of Jennifer Holliday's 54 Below Diamond Series Debut
February 21, 2023

Watch a sneak peek of Broadway’s original Effie White, Jennifer Holliday, at 54 Below's Diamond Series.
Jason Yeager to Celebrate UNSTUCK IN TIME: THE KURT VONNEGUT SUITE at Birdland in MarchJason Yeager to Celebrate UNSTUCK IN TIME: THE KURT VONNEGUT SUITE at Birdland in March
February 21, 2023

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Jason Yeager – celebrating his recording Unstuck in Time: The Kurt Vonnegut Suite – with an album release concert on Monday, March 27 at 7:00 PM.
A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute To Dungeons And Dragons Comes to The Slipper Room Next MonthA Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute To Dungeons And Dragons Comes to The Slipper Room Next Month
February 21, 2023

WOTC LLC (the owner of the Dungeons and Dragons brand) has reached out to Cherry Pitz and the Girls from the Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women to help them with a viral marketing campaign on a new edition they have labeled 6X, it is so advanced and lifelike that the characters actually show up where you are playing. And where handsome Brad has his qualms about this, Cherry only has one question,  can we get them on stage to do burlesque acts!
Kara Lindsay, Lexi Lawson, Adrianna Hicks, and More Will Star in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 BelowKara Lindsay, Lexi Lawson, Adrianna Hicks, and More Will Star in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below
February 21, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Shanel Bailey (The Book of Mormon, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies), Sojourner Brown, Sharon Carroll, Adrianna Hicks (Some Like it Hot, Six), Sarah Hogewood (Indecent), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, In The Heights), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked), Caitlin McNeilage, Lauren Montana, Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, Into the Woods), Jillian Van Niel (Ragtime, The Addams Family), and Syndee Winters (The Lion King, Hamilton) in The Leading Lady Club on March 5th, 2023 at 9:30 PM in honor of Women's History Month.
share