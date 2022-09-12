Diana Huey & More to Star in THE LITTLE MERSISTERS at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Diana Huey & More in "The Little Mersisters" on September 20th at 9:30pm. 54 Below welcomes not one-not two-but SEVEN former Ariels to the stage in celebration of our favorite mermaid princess! Featuring songs from the original animated film, as well as its sequel, prequel, television series and stage adaptation, this fin-tastic evening is a must-sea! Directed and produced by the team that brought you 54 Sings Barbie and 54 Sings 2000s TV Tunes (Jillian Michelle Smith, Kate Coffey and Jenna San Antonio), The Little Mersisters invite you to be part of their world.

"The Little Mersisters" features many notable performers, including Diana Huey (Ariel-The Little Mermaid, 1st National Tour), Cara Rose DiPietro, Emily Grace Tucker (Ariel-Tuacahn Ampitheatre, The Gateway, etc.), Emma Dahlin (Ariel-The Walt Disney Company/WDW/Disney Cruise Line), Teah M. Renzi(Ariel-Lexington Theatre Company), Jillian Michelle Smith (Ariel-Noel S. Ruiz Theatre), Lauren Echausse (Ariel-The Palace Theatre), and MANY exciting special guests from Broadway, touring and regional companies. The show is produced by Jillian Michelle Smith, with music direction by Bryson Baumgartel.

"The Little Mersisters" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 20th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT "THE LITTLE MERSISTERS" CAST

The cast of "The Little Mersisters" features seven former Ariels, as well as many exciting guest performers from several major companies of The Little Mermaid. Most have significant Broadway, touring, and/or regional credits. Get to know the cast!

Diana Huey (Ariel)

Diana is so happy to join her fellow mersisters for this night celebrating The Little Mermaid! She is a Helen Hayes and Gregory Award Winning New York based actor best known for her portrayal of Kim in Miss Saigon (Signature Theatre) and Ariel in the National Tour productions of Disney's The Little Mermaid, where she made international headlines for combatting racism over her casting as an Asian American actor. She has been a featured singer around the world, worked regionally across the country and has been a part of several world and US premiers of new musicals and plays including Anchuli Felicia King's White Pearl, Pasek and Paul's James And The Giant Peach (Spider), and Michael Arden's production of Maybe Happy Ending. On screen she has been featured in "Pokémon", "Yu-Gi-Oh", Netflix's "It's Bruno", TNT's "Leverage" and "The Glee Project". Visit www.DianaHuey.com for more info and say "hi" on all social media platforms @DianaHuey.

Bryson Baumgartel (Music Director)

Bryson Baumgartel is a music director, conductor, pianist, guitarist, and arranger based in New York City. In the last year, Bryson has music directed productions of Disney's Beauty & the Beast, Disney's Mary Poppins, and School of Rock at Tuacahn Center for the Arts in Utah, as well as Elf the Musical at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. Other MD credits include Shrek, Hairspray, Songs For A New World, Fun Home. Bryson's affinity for Disney and Alan Menken runs deep as he's had the good fortune of working directly with Mr. Menken and his long-time music director/arranger Michael Kosarin over the past 10 years on projects that include Aladdin, the Beauty & the Beast live-action film featuring Emma Watson, and the stage adaptation of Hercules that is getting set to make its debut at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2023.

Emma Dahlin (Ariel)

Emma Dahlin is a goofball in a ballgown hailing from central Virginia and is thrilled to be making her 54 Below debut. Most recognized for her performances with Disney entertainment, she has appeared as Rapunzel in Tangled: The Musical, Ariel in Voyage of the Little Mermaid, and Anna in Frozen Singalong, among a slew of other branded Disney characters. Emma released her debut pop album titled "NOW" with 13 original songs available on all streaming platforms. When not performing, Emma can be found writing original music, fangirling over Twilight, and making TikToks (@emmadahlinmusic).

Cara Rose DiPietro (Ariel)

Cara Rose DiPietro is a NYC based actor, singer, dancer, and content creator who is SO excited to be returning to 54 Below! A recent graduate of Elon University's Music Theatre Program, Cara is best known for her work at various regional theatres across the country such as Arena Stage, New London Barn Playhouse, Quintessence Theatre Group, and many more. You can also find Cara on TikTok (@cararosedipietro) where she enjoys creating content about her journey as an actor, life in NYC, and so much more!

Lauren Echausse (Ariel)

Lauren Echausse is so excited to be returning to the 54 Below stage! A brand new addition to the Ariel (mer)sisterhood, Lauren is currently playing Ariel at the Palace Theater in Manchester, New Hampshire. If you find yourself in the area, come check us out! Some of Lauren's other favorite roles include Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, Sandy in Grease, and Hope Caldwell in Urinetown. Thanks so much to Jillian for the incredible opportunity! Instagram: @lauren_echausse

Teah M. Renzi (Ariel)

Teah M. Renzi is so excited to be making her 54 Below debut! In July, Teah was performing in her dream role as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid in Lexington, Kentucky with The Lexington Theatre Company. Past credits include Belinda Understudy in Noises Off (WCSU), Donkey in Shrek (Richter's Outdoor Theatre), and Èponine in Les Miserables for which she won Best Actress in a Musical at the Stephen Sondheim Awards in 2018. She then made her NYC debut when she was nominated for Best Actress in the Jimmy Awards in 2018. Teah thanks her family and friends for supporting her this past year and she thanks God for this opportunity.

Jillian Michelle Smith (Ariel, Producer)

Jillian Michelle Smith is thrilled to bring this mer-mazing celebration to Broadway's Basement! Jillian is best known for her turn as Ariel in in The Little Mermaid, in the very first regional theatre production to open in New York post-pandemic. Jillian is currently a senior at Marymount Manhattan College, earning her BFA in Musical Theatre. She is also a proud graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy. Other past credits include Broadway Princess Party, 54 Sings Barbie. Founder of Jillian Michelle Entertainment LLC. Shoutout to my Merm family! For Grandma and Benji. @jillianmichellesmith, www.jillianmichellesmith.com

Emily Grace Tucker (Ariel)

Emily Grace Tucker is thrilled to return to one of her favorite roles once again after just finishing her run as ARIEL at Gateway playhouse this summer. Favorite credits include: The Little Mermaid (Ariel: Tuacahn Amphitheater & The Gateway), Elf the Musical (Jovie: National Tour/MSG, AC Coastal Carolina, Beef and Boards), Tangled the Musical (Rapunzel: Disney Theatrical), Shrek the Musical (Princess Fiona), The Sound of Music (Liesl: Tuacahn Amphitheater), Crazy for You (Polly Baker: Dutch Apple & Broadway Palm), La Cage Aux Folles (Goodspeed) and many more. Emily is also the creator and owner of EGTCreative Sheet Music Art. For Mom. @emilygracetucker www.emilygracetucker.com

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.