Diana Degarmo, Bonnie Milligan, Ben Fankhauser and More Join SLUMBER PARTY LIVE!

Diana DeGarmo, Bonnie Milligan, Ben Fankhauser, André Jordan, Olivia Puckett & Alex Wyse are among the many Broadway stars on Slumber Party Podcast LIVE! Tim Murray interviews theatre performers on his YouTube channel and asks them about their slumber party experiences growing up. At the start of quarantine, Murray hosted the reunion of Legally Blonde: Search for Elle Woods with Bernie Telsey, Lena Hall, and the entire original cast of the reality series on his YouTube channel. Now he is interviewing women who played Elphaba in Wicked the Musical and several other theatre artists. Earlier guests have included: Julia Murney, Eden Espinosa, Lilli Cooper, Nicole Parker. This Saturday night will be Head Over Heels star Bonnie Milligan.

The most recent video was with American Idol star and Hairspray on Broadway alum Diana DeGarmo.

Slumber Party is also available in podcast form wherever you get your podcasts.

