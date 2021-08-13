Derek Klena, Christy Altomare, Bonnie Milligan and More to Perform at Feinstein's/54 Below Next Week

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

ANITA GILLETTE AND PENNY FULLER: SIN TWISTERS-AUGUST 16 AT 7:00 PM

Two cherished icons of Broadway will regale the audience with adventures from the Golden Age of Broadway as well as riffs on LA, London, film, TV, motherhood, love, and loss. Anita Gillette and Penny Fuller have often been mistaken for each other (although one is 3 inches taller and the other a redhead.) These vibrant and savvy veterans of over two dozen Broadway productions have even tackled some of the same parts, including the plum role of Sally Bowles in the original Broadway production of Cabaret.

Sin Twisters is a must for anyone who loves musical theater and show biz lore-and who cherishes the enduring bonds of friendship. Music Direction by Paul Greenwood.

Featuring Anita Gillette and Penny Fuller.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DEREK KLENA-AUGUST 16 AT 9:45 PM

Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena is making his triumphant return to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage this August 16th! Join him as he prepares to return to his critically acclaimed performance in Jagged Little Pill and reflects on the lessons learned and new inspirations found when the world turned upside down. In a heartfelt, intimate evening, he reflects on his ten years in New York, and sings music that speaks to his heart - Billy Joel, Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, Moana... as well as favorite highlights from his career including, of course, Anastasia. Featuring music director Benjamin Rauhala on piano and Justin Goldner on guitar, you won't want to miss this intimate moment with Derek just before he returns to Broadway!

Derek Klena most recently received a Tony Award® nomination for his performance as "Nick Healy" in Alanis Morissette's critically acclaimed new Broadway musical, Jagged Little Pill. Previously, Derek starred and originated the role of Dmitry in the stage adaptation of the animated movie Anastasia. He first broke onto the NYC theatre scene in the 2012 Off-Broadway revival of Carrie, where he was quickly noticed and scooped up by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to originate the lead role of Eddie Birdlace in Dogfight. He then made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in the 10th anniversary company of Wicked and followed that up by originating the role of Michael Johnson in Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County. Derek is also known for his appearances on television in "The Code" (CBS), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix), "Quantico" (ABC), "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO), "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "Law and Order: SVU" (NBC), and "Carrie Diaries" (CW).

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!-AUGUST 17 AT 7:00 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand-new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Featuring Jeremy Benton, John Easterlin, Willy Falk, Ben Jones, Tyler McCall, Jenny Lee Stern, and more!

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

EMERSON MAE SMITH AND MURPHY TAYLOR SMITH: THE SMITH TWINS ARE TERMINALLY ONLINE-AUGUST 17 AT 9:45 PM

Are you doomscrolling right now? Have you made a shoddy home for yourself in the sublime discomfort of the twitter feed? Has your past-self been consumed whole by the discourse and left your mind barren?

Enter Emerson Mae (Love in Hate Nation) and Murphy Taylor Smith ("Bedlam: The Series"); a pair of twin terminally online trans women and NEO award-winning musical theatre writing team (Elektric, RADIO: A Musical Ghost Story). They've spent the past year beating back the existential dread with a stick and arrive post-vaccination with a survival guide through the terrors of the social internet, impending climate apocalypse, and willful cisgender ignorance. If you are looking for a respite from the bottle horror movie that was 2020-this is not it. However, if you hunger for honest reflections on trans identity pulled through the medium of musical theatre, then come and explore the wreckage of our collective future at The Smith Twins are Terminally Online.

Featuring Emerson Mae Smith and Murphy Taylor Smith.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALEXANDER SAGE OYEN & FRIENDS-AUGUST 18 AT 7:00 PM

Composer/lyricist/former child reality contestant Alexander Sage Oyen left his apartment three times during the pandemic... and only has a concert full of songs to show for it. Featuring some inspired new arrangements, he will take the Feinstein's/54 Below stage alongside incredible performers and a lot of social anxiety!

Alexander Sage Oyen's musicals include Outlaws (Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals), Archie's Final Project, Diva: Live From Hell, A Night Like This, and Moment by Moment. He is the recipient of a Lucille and Jack Yellen Award from ASCAP, a Dramatist Guild Fellowship, and was named one of Playbill's Contemporary Musical Theatre Writers You Should Know. His albums include Moment By Moment, Drafts (Volumes I and II), Discount Ghost Stories, If I Knew Better, Diva, and Feelings and Blood.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BONNIE MILLIGAN-AUGUST 18, 19, 24 & 30 AT 9:45 PM

Bonnie Milligan made one of the most critically acclaimed and talked about Broadway debuts of the 2018-2019 theatrical season in the musical comedy Head Over Heels. Her breakout performance as the beautiful, but vain, Princess Pamela in the Go-Go's musical lit up the stage, garnering her a Theater World Award, along with Drama League and Outer Critics nominations. With a voice that threatens to bring down the house and an audacious, irrepressible personality, Bonnie now brings her sky-high belt and comedic chops to our stage in a brand-new solo show.

Bonnie's prior Feinstein's/54 Below cabaret appearances, Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Were Always Supposed to Do a Show on September 6th and Have Been Planning It For Months and The Graveyard Smash, with onstage partner Natalie Walker, were no-holds barred, musical extravaganzas that featured roof-raising vocals and outrageous comedy-and played to raucous and adoring standing-room only crowds. Bonnie is also known for her 54 collaborations with Matt Doyle. Her first-ever solo show was sold out at the venue in 2014.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NORBERT LEO BUTZ SINGS TORCH SONGS FOR A PANDEMIC-AUGUST 19-21 AT 7:00 PM & AUGUST 21 AT 9:45 PM

Join two-time Tony Award® winner Norbert Leo Butz (Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Wicked, The Last 5 Years) for this intimate set of tunes inspired by seven months of isolation in Vancouver, British Columbia, while filming the NBC series "Debris".

In this, Norbert's third original show at Feinstein's/54 Below, the actor and singer sings songs of alienation and anxiety, hope and transformation, and the healing power of a perfectly written pop song. Sans his usual band, the evening features Norbert playing all his own arrangements, on piano and guitar, of some of pop and rock 'n' roll's greatest all time songwriters, including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Peter Gabriel, Tom Waits, Joni Mitchell, Fleetwood Mac, to name a few. Each night will feature a duet with a surprise special guest.

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRISTY ALTOMARE-AUGUST 22 AT 7:00 PM

Broadway's original Anya, Christy Altomare is making her return to the New York stage this summer at Feinstein's/54 Below! Opposite her music director and Fairy Godfairy, Benjamin Rauhala, the beloved Drama Desk Nominee will share intimate backstage stories from her life on-stage and off and sing favorite selections from her Broadway and Off-Broadway career, as well as songs from her new album Wandering Bird. Audiences can expect songs from Spring Awakening, Carrie, Mamma Mia, Anastasia, and many more Broadway favorites, as audiences see Christy as they never have before, back home in Broadway's Living Room.

Christy Altomare originated the role of Anya in the Broadway production of Anastasia for which she received the Theatre World Award and was nominated for an Outer Critics Award and a Drama Desk Award for lead actress in a musical. She made her Broadway debut playing the role of Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia! Off- Broadway, Christy portrayed the role of Sue Snell in MCC's revival of Carrie the Musical. Christy can be heard in the cast recordings of both Anastasia and Carrie. She toured the country in the first national tour of Spring Awakening, playing the role of Wendla Bergman. Regional credits include Jerusha Abbott in John Caird and Paul Gordon's production of Daddy Long Legs, Guinevere in Camelot at Drury Lane in Chicago, and most recently, Nellie Forbush in South Pacific at the Aspen Music festival. Christy is a graduate of the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. Along with her passion for musical theater, she is a songwriter/ recording artist, who currently released her new album of original music called Wandering Bird. You can follow Christy's day to day life @ChristyAltomare on Twitter and Instagram / @ChristyAltomare0 on TikTok.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BOY BAND PROJECT-AUGUST 22 AT 9:45 PM

The award-winning contemporary boy band experience, The Boy Band Project, comes to Feinstein's/54 Below with all the moves, music, and magic of your favorite boy bands from the 1990s, 2000s, and beyond. Expertly performed by 4 of your Broadway favs, and featuring the music of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, O-town, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers and more, The Boy Band Project transports you back to a time when the boy band phenomenon dominated pop culture and TRL was appointment television. Delivered with their own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. In 2019, they opened for Todrick Hall on his "Haus Party Tour," were featured on "Good Morning America," and won the 2019 Broadway World Award for "Best Group." Even if you've never demolished a Trapper Keeper notebook with pictures of your favorite boy bander, this show will make you party like it's 1999 before you can say "Bye, Bye, Bye." www.theboybandproject.com

Featuring Christopher Brasfield, Jesse JP Johnson, Chris Messina, and Travis Nesbitt.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW-AUGUST 21 AT 7:00 PM

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performance will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

Norbert Leo Butz Sings Torch Songs for a Pandemic: August 21 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $25

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Capacity will currently be limited to only 128 guests for shows through August 31, 2021. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.