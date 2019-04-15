Deep Night With Dale Seever Comes to The Slipper Room

Now in its tenth year, this satirical live talk show is hosted by James Bewley in the guise of his garrulous alter ego, the turtleneck-wearing, essential-oils-peddling, wannabe-wellness-guru, Dale Seever. Each hour-long show is an opportunity for Dale to subject a panel of talented guests to his unique line of questioning. On this special Season 11 Finale episode of Deep Night, Dale welcomes actor Griffin Newman (The Tick), comedian Emmy Blotnick (Late Show with Stephen Colbert), actor Lindsey Broad (In The Dark) along with rapper and performer Sammus (The New Negroes) to talk about comedy, crystals, nerding out, and more. With music on the theremin by Cornelius Loy and dance from 96B Dance Theatre.



WHERE: The Slipper Room, 167 Orchard Street, NY, NY. (212-253-7246) http://www.slipperroom.com/event/1845263-guest-event-deep-night-dale-new-york/.



WHEN: Wednesday May 15, doors at 7pm, show at 8PM



HOW: $10 (online advance) / $12 (at the door) / $25 (reserved seating). 21+.

Ticket link: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1845263

Your guide through the Deep Night is DALE SEEVER. In his form-fitting turtleneck and magical owl-shaped amulet, Dale invites audiences to join him in exploring the strange comedic energies of the cosmos. Dale has appeared across the country before enthusiastic crowds in bars, basements, and comedy festivals of every size. He is portrayed by James Bewley who began his career in sketch comedy in San Francisco, trained at Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles, and has been a fixture of the New York scene for the last ten years. He is a recurring performer on Running Late with Scott Rogowsky and can be seen leading misguided meditations on the current season of The Special Without Brett Davis on cable access. As Dale he has performed at SF Sketchfest, New York Comedy Fest, Hell Yes Fest, Joe's Pub, SOLOCOM, and ANT Fest at Ars Nova.





