Dee Dee Bridgewater, Cyrille Aimée, Salisha Thomas and More Set for Birdland in November

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Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced their programming for November 2–15, 2026, featuring performances by Dee Dee Bridgewater, Cyrille Aimée, Salisha Thomas, Jeff Harnar, Houston Person and more.

The two-week lineup will also feature Tatiana Eva Marie, Dave Pietro Quintet, Troy Roberts Quartet, Jason Marshall Quartet and Junko Yagami, alongside Birdland's recurring engagements, including Jim Caruso's Cast Party, Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks and Frank Vignola's Guitar Night.

Birdland Jazz Club

Salisha Thomas: The Possibility Project — November 2 at 7pm

Broadway performer Salisha Thomas will bring The Possibility Project to Birdland for an evening of music and storytelling exploring her journey from Disney to Broadway. Featuring songs associated with Carole King, Lena Horne and other artists, the concert will examine themes of ambition, resilience and reinvention.

Thomas made her Broadway debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and later appeared in Once Upon a One More Time. She has also performed alongside Hugh Jackman at Radio City Music Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and venues across North America.

Tickets: $65 VIP tables, $35 tables and $25 bar seating.

Cyrille Aimée — November 3–7

Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Cyrille Aimée returns to Birdland for a five-night engagement. The French-born singer, who previously maintained a weekly residency at the venue, is known for her improvisational style and influences spanning jazz, swing and contemporary music.

Her recordings include Move On: A Sondheim Adventure, the Grammy-nominated à Fleur de Peau and 4 . 24 (Live).

Performances are November 3–5 at 7pm and 9:30pm, and November 6–7 at 8:30pm and 10:30pm.

Tickets: $50 tables and $40 bar seating.

Dave Pietro Quintet — November 8 at 5:30pm

Saxophonist and composer Dave Pietro will lead his quintet in a performance drawing on his extensive career in jazz. Pietro has performed with the Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Darcy James Argue's Secret Society and the Toshiko Akiyoshi Jazz Orchestra. His latest album, Satori, was released in 2025.

Tickets: $40 tables and $30 bar seating.

Jeff Harnar: I Know Things Now — November 9 at 7pm

Cabaret performer Jeff Harnar returns with I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim's Words, his BroadwayWorld Award-winning tribute to Stephen Sondheim.

Accompanied by music director Jon Weber on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Ray Marchica on drums, Harnar will perform selections from Follies, Into the Woods, A Little Night Music, Company, Passion and more.

The encore performance will be dedicated to director Sondra Lee, who died in February 2026.

Tickets: $60 VIP seating, $40 tables and $30 bar seating.

Tedd Firth Big Band — November 9 at 9:30pm

Pianist, arranger and music director Tedd Firth will lead his big band for a special performance. Firth has collaborated with Barbara Cook, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marilyn Maye and numerous other performers, and served as music director for the Broadway revival of Into the Woods.

Tickets: $40 tables and $30 bar seating.

Houston Person Quintet: 92nd Birthday Celebration — November 10 at 7pm and 9:30pm

Tenor saxophonist Houston Person will celebrate his 92nd birthday with two performances. Over a career spanning more than six decades, Person has recorded extensively as a bandleader and performed with artists including Etta Jones, Lena Horne, Ron Carter and Horace Silver.

Tickets: $50 tables and $40 bar seating.

Dee Dee Bridgewater — November 11–14

Three-time Grammy Award winner and NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater will headline four nights at Birdland. The vocalist, whose career spans more than five decades, will perform with pianist Carmen Staaf, bassist Amina Scott and drummer Shirazette Tinnin.

Performances are November 11–12 at 7pm and 9:30pm, and November 13–14 at 8:30pm and 10:30pm.

Tickets: $50 tables and $40 bar seating.

Jason Marshall Quartet — November 15 at 5:30pm

Baritone saxophonist Jason Marshall will lead his quartet in a performance drawing on bebop and jazz traditions. Marshall has performed with Roy Hargrove, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, The Roots and the Mingus Big Band. His recordings as a leader include Overt Negritude, Joy Unspeakable and New Beginnings.

Tickets: $40 tables and $30 bar seating.

Birdland Theater

Tatiana Eva Marie — November 6–8 at 7pm and 9:30pm

Vocalist Tatiana Eva Marie will bring her blend of vintage jazz, French musical influences and Great American Songbook standards to Birdland Theater.

Known for leading the Avalon Jazz Band, Eva Marie will be joined by guitarist Dion Berardo, bassist Wallace Stelzer and violinist Davide Laura.

Tickets: $40 tables and $30 bar seating.

Troy Roberts Quartet: A Tribute to Stanley Turrentine — November 13–14 at 7pm and 9:30pm

Two-time Grammy nominee Troy Roberts will celebrate the music of tenor saxophonist Stanley Turrentine. The Australian-born saxophonist has performed with artists including Aretha Franklin, Christian McBride, Van Morrison and Kurt Elling.

Tickets: $40 tables and $30 bar seating.

Junko Yagami: Pop Meets Jazz on Route 66 — November 15 at 7pm and 9:30pm

Japanese singer-songwriter Junko Yagami will present Pop Meets Jazz on Route 66, a concert combining her original hits with American classics.

Yagami, whose recording career began in the late 1970s, was inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022.

Tickets: $50 tables and $40 bar seating.

Recurring Birdland Performances

The November lineup will also include several of Birdland's established weekly performances.

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks: November 2–3 and 9–10 at 5:30pm and 8:30pm, Birdland Theater.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party: November 2 at 9:30pm, Birdland Jazz Club, with Billy Stritch, Steve Doyle and Daniel Glass.

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band: November 4 and 11 at 5:30pm, Birdland Theater.

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night: November 4 at 8:30pm with Mark Whitfield, Birdland Theater. An additional listing features Jimmy Bruno and Ed Cherry, although the supplied schedule repeats the November 4 date.

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band: November 5 and 12 at 5:30pm and 8:30pm, Birdland Theater.

The Birdland Big Band: November 6 and 13 at 5:30pm, Birdland Jazz Club.

Ehud Asherie Trio: November 7 and 14 at 5:30pm, Birdland Jazz Club, featuring John Webber and Kenny Washington.

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra: November 8 and 15 at 8:30pm and 10:30pm, Birdland Jazz Club, directed by David DeJesus.

All listed ticket prices are subject to an additional $20 food and beverage minimum per person.

For tickets and additional information, visit Birdland Jazz Club.

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