Deaf Broadway Actor Russell Harvard to Present FROM THE GROUND UP at Feinstein's/54 Below

Broadway SIGNs! Producer Jo-Ann Dean will debut Broadway's Russell Harvard (Spring Awakening, To Kill A Mockingbird, King Lear) in his first Solo Artist musical performance From the Ground Up on Friday, July 15 at 9:30 pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.

He is the first Solo Deaf Artist taking stage to rock a night of musical storytelling through American Sign Language (ASL) performing hits from Madonna to Broadway with his all-star friends. A brilliant storyteller he'll share his ASL roots and what ignited his passion for music and sign language in a generationally Deaf family. He's joined by Tony Award® nominee Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter), Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening Deaf West revival, Les Misérables, Wicked, "Smash") Alex Wyse (Spring Awakening Deaf West revival, Waitress, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet), and more stars to be announced! The performance is inclusive in ASL, bringing new audiences to 54 Below with Voice Narration by Tom Berklund and ASL Interpretation by Alberto Medero on stage for Guest Artists. A visual feast and set led by Music Director Dan Pardo (Andrew Barth Feldman's Park Maps) on piano. Produced by Jo-Ann Dean, Broadway SIGNs! www.SIGNmation.com

Russell Harvard has appeared as lead actor in Emmy winning Fargo, Oscar winning There Will Be Blood opposite Daniel Day Lewis, Tony winning To Kill A Mockingbird, now aiming for the Grammy's! His interviews garnered a 2021 Emmy win for Chris Welch Fox 5 News "Breaking a Sound Barrier" an entertainment special. Frank DiLella's NY1 On Stage: Pick of the Week Broadway SIGNs! @Triad Theater featured Russell's Waving Through A Window performed with Alex Wyse to a sold out performance. Russell founded Deaf Austin Theater (DAT) in his hometown Austin for Deaf Artists to write, produce and direct theatrical works in native American Sign Language and to be accessible for all.