DeAnne Stewart Solo Show Debut TWO SIDES TO EVERY STORY Will Play The Green Room 42

DeAnne Stewart - TWO SIDES TO EVERY STORY THE GREEN ROOM 42

DeAnne makes her NYC solo show debut in a concert deemed part Memoriam, part celebration! MAY 16th, 2022 at 7 PM

Join DeAnne for a night of songs from the radio and your favorite musicals that you'll recognize and ones you'll be glad to now know. You can expect some tunes from roles she didn't play in Jagged Little Pill and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, funky mash-ups, re-imaginations, and a few surprises. A reflection on being one of those stuck in the middle millennials.. you know, the ones that get called in for teenagers and 40-year-old moms in the same week (#blackdontcrack).

DeAnne Stewart is a multi-hyphenate creative who was most recently seen in Broadway's Jagged Little Pill. Shortly after moving to NYC, DeAnne tragically lost her mother to an aggressive battle with cancer. Inspired by her mom's steadfast spirit, she immediately returned to the city for her NYC debut, for which she won Best Actress in a Musical at the Midtown International Theatre Festival- recognition she's obviously clung tightly to ever since. Soon came her Off-Broadway debut in Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical (oobc)! From Europe to Asia she originated roles for Royal Caribbean International in cutting edge shows created by The Moment Factory of Montreal, Canada then closed out the 2nd National Tour of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical as the" Uptown" Singer and one of the Shirelles. During her time with the show, she performed on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" and PBS', "A Capitol Fourth" celebration, alongside Vanessa Carlton and Carole King herself. She's appeared in commercials, ads, can be found on music streaming platforms, and more. DeAnne is a proud member of and advocate for the Black, LGBTQ+, and natural hair communities and a firm believer in the power of representation.

The show is Music Directed by Cynthia Meng (Company, Suffs). Band members also include Mike Rosengarten (Be More Chill) on guitar Yuka Tadano (Suffs, Smokey Joe's Cafe) on bass, and Dena Taureiello (Little Shop of Horrors) on drums.



DeAnne will perform at Green Room 42, located on the fourth floor of YOTEL Time Square (570 Tenth Ave, New York, NY) on May 16th, 2022 at 7:00 pm. Tickets start at $39 and include a $10 food or drink voucher. Tickets may be purchased HERE. Livestream tickets are also available. All concert attendees must be vaccinated and boosted.



For more information on DeAnne and her work, please visit DeAnne-Stewart.com.

Photos by Ambe J Photography