Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Kimbery Immanuel, Stephanie Klemons, and More Will Perform in Back To The Stage Concert Benefitting the Broadway Advocacy Coalition

Back to the Stage is an exclusive concert benefiting the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Sponsored by Athleta NYC. Co-Creative Directors Alison Solomon (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Beautiful the Carole King Musical) and Shavey Brown (My Fair Lady, Smokey Joe's Cafe) have curated an evening that celebrates the reopening of theater in NYC. Pre-show beverages and hors d'oeuvres are being provided by Maivino and Artist Dining. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

Kelly Thomas (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) music directs this evening. Performers include Dayna Jarae Dantzler (Waitress, The Book of Mormon), Kimberly Immanuel (White Christmas National Tour, The Fantasticks), Stephanie Klemons (original Cast member of Hamilton, In The Heights, Bring It On & If/Then), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire, A Christmas Story, Matilda the Musical), Sara Sheperd (Crybaby, Beautiful the Carole King Musical, Paradise Square), and Yasmeen Sulieman (Trevor the Musical, Beautiful the Carole King Musical, "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") with a special appearance by Amber Iman (Soul Doctor, Shuffle Along, Hamilton National Tour).

Back to the Stage is a one night only event on Saturday July 24th at 6pm. It will be held at the Athleta Studio located inside of Athleta Flatiron on 18th Street and 5th Avenue. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at https://bwayadvocacycoalition.kindful.com/e/athleta-bac.