David Sabella Returns to Live Performing with PANDEMIC RELIEF at Pangea July 22 and 23

Fans of David Sabella have something to celebrate this week, as his office released the details of his first live show since the lockdown of 2020. Appropriately titled PANDEMIC RELIEF, the show will play the cozy downtown club Pangea, once known as the birthplace of Alt-Cabaret, now known as the little restaurant that could. The beloved restaurant and cabaret room stood on the brink of bankruptcy during the pandemic but managed to stay alive and kicking thanks to the tenacity of the owners, the devoted patronage of the neighborhood, some helpful Gofundme campaigns, and artists willing to stand on the sidewalk, singing for outdoor diners during the health crisis. Like Pangea, Sabella spent the pandemic reaching out to the community and his fans via the internet in ways industrious and impressive. Now the show business multi-hyphenate is stepping out from behind the monitor and up to the mic, as he returns to live performing July 22 and 23. Below, please find the press release detailing David's comeback and information on the Pandemic Relief creative team, and more.

Welcome back, David. You were missed.

David Sabella, award-winning singer & actor, celebrates the re-opening of NYC Cabaret on July 22 & 23 at 7:00 pm with a new show in the jewel-box room at Pangea with his new show, "Pandemic Relief." This show features musical favorites from Broadway and the Great American Songbook, re-set in new, illuminating arrangements by Christopher Denny, Gregory Toroian, the late Rick Jensen, and Music Director Mark Hartman. The trio is rounded out by Mike Lunoe on Drums, and Mimi Jones on Bass.



David Sabella, best known for his years on Broadway in the musical CHICAGO, is also an award-winning actor, and an internationally recognized classical singer whom Luciano Pavarotti deemed "Excellent, not good, excellent!"

In addition to originating the starring role of "Mary Sunshine" in the 1996 revival of CHICAGO with Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, Joel Grey, James Naughton, and Marcia Lewis, Sabella joined the national touring company of CHICAGO for the historic opening of Mandalay Bay (Las Vegas) and then returned to the Broadway company to appear with Melanie Griffith as Roxie Hart. Sabella also starred in numerous productions, and in various leading roles Off-Broadway, at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. In his early career he won several prestigious voice competitions including The New York Oratorio Society Competition at Carnegie Hall, and The Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition, where Maestro Pavarotti declared him to be "excellent... not good, Excellent!"

In Media: Sabella has been featured in national magazines such as Opera News, In Theater, Entertainment Weekly, A&U (Cover), OUT, Next, and most recently Gay Parent (June 2021), and, appeared twice on the legendary Rosie O'Donnell Show. After the phenomenal success of CHICAGO, David's personal caricature was unveiled (June 1998) and hangs in the world-famous theater restaurant, Sardi's.

Sabella is also the author (with Sue Matsuki) of "So You Want to Sing Cabaret," (2020, Rowman & Littlefield), The Owner and Chief Editor of www.CabaretHotspot.com , and one of NYC's most sought after voice & performance coaches, www.sabellavoice.com .

Mark Hartman (Music Director) is a New York-based pianist, coach, conductor, arranger, and composer working in theater, cabaret, and concerts around the world. Mark was the Associate Conductor of Sondheim On Sondheim and Avenue Q on Broadway. Off-Broadway, he was the Music Director for Pageant, Silence! The Musical, Ernest In Love, After The Ball (cast recording), Finian's Rainbow (w/ Melissa Errico, Malcolm Gets, Jonathan Freeman, also cast recording), and The Irish...and How They Got That Way (also Nat'l Tour), Avenue Q (Vineyard) and The Fantasticks (Sullivan St. and Orbach Theater productions). Also in New York, Mark was the Music Director for The Baker's Wife, Bajour, Greenwillow and NEO I (cast recording) at the York Theatre Company. In cabaret, Mark has enjoyed a long-time partnership with 11-time MAC Award winner Natalie Douglas. He is the music director for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Cabaret Conference and has appeared in all the major rooms in New York. He is a MAC and Bistro Award winner for Music Direction.

THE DETAILS: