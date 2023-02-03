Darwin Del Fabro Returns to 54 Below in March

Darwin Del Fabro makes his triumphant return to 54 Below to celebrate the release of his new CD, Revisiting Jobim. Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM at 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, NYC 10019. Phil Hall is the Musical Director, and he will be joined by other musicians. Darwin is excited to get back to his Brazil roots, with a musical exciting look into Jobim's music, with fresh takes on the arrangements. Singing the English translations (by Jobim), His soaring tenor expertly navigates the pathos and passion in the songwriting.

Darwin recently starred in the Blumhouse film They/Them, alongside Kevin Bacon. Which was directed by John Logan and is currently streaming on Peacock. Since moving to New York, the multi-talented performer has starred as Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream with the Juneberry Collective, as Adam in The Feather Doesn't Fall Far From The Wing at Signature Theatre and Dominic in Real the play at the Tank. Darwin has three albums recorded - the cast recording of the Irving Berlin Revue, "Be Careful, it's My Heart", "Darwin Del Fabro in Rio" and current released "Darwin Del Fabro: Revisiting Jobim".

PHIL HALL (Musical Director/Pianist/Arranger) has created significant achievements in just about every aspect of the musical theater industry. On Broadway, conductor for Play Me A Country Song, the associate conductor for the revival of Mame, starring Angela Lansbury. He has been musical director and conductor for dozens of productions including Phantom, the third national tour of Cats, Side By Side By Sondheim, The Merry Widow, 42nd Street, The Desert Song and The Wizard of Oz. His work has been featured at such renown venues as the Kennedy Center, the Paper Mill Playhouse, Atlanta's Theater of the Stars, Houston's Theatre Under The Stars, Seattle's Fifth Avenue Theatre and the Michigan Opera Theatre to name a few.

Tickets are $51; Bar seating $56.50, Main Dining Room & Bar Rail $62, VIP $78.50 and Premium & Ringside Seating $106 and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets as well as additional information, please go to the website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222748®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2F54below.com%2Fevents%2Fdarwin-del-fabro-revisiting-jobim%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.​