Darius Harper Joins THE SENSIBLE CABARET At The Duplex

A Sensible Theatre Co. presents The Sensible Cabaret - once a month, every month - aiming to elevate Queer & Allied artists here in New York City. November 18th at 9:30P will feature the razor wit of Darius Harper, fresh from his star-turn as Lola in the Kinky Boots tour with Darnell White on the keys.

"This is definitely not your mom's cup of tea, though she is more than welcome to sip with us!" With a flair for the excessive, Harper tackles reality with a razor sharp wit. Years in the making, procrastination wasn't intentional, though its made for great content. Harper bursts at the seams while bearing it all! "A palpable journey through love, loss, and self sabotage...never have you experienced such an optimistic break down. Harper's wit is dually matched with a chilling vocal." Darnell White navigates this eclectic mood as if he had a Nord en utero imagine folk rock, EDM, and RnB had a baby--a tall, gay, fabulous baby!

Tickets are available in advance for $15, and at the door for $20, with a 2-drink Minimum. More Information on all of our productions, and tickets: www.sensibletheatre.co

Paul Flanagan (National Tour A CHORUS LINE, Seattle: NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES, PAGEANT), hosts this fabulous evening. Jared Michael Brown (5th Avenue Productions THE SECRET GARDEN, PAINT YOUR WAGON), Co-Produces.

Founded in 2016 by Jared Michael Brown & Paul Flanagan, A Sensible Theatre Co. is leading the charge in high-quality, queer entertainment focused on furthering the Queer conversation of diversity and inclusion through the arts. We're so honored to partner with Thomas & Lisa at The Duplex and expand our unique brand of entertainment to New York's incredible Queer & Allied community. August's cabaret will continue our year of ongoing projects in New York in addition to our three years of operating in Seattle. We're so excited to continue our Sensible Cabarets on both coasts and continue to provide a space for Queer & Allied performers to slay and thrive.





