DUELING PIANOS BOOZY BRUNCH To Return for St. Patrick's Day and Easter!

On Valentine's weekend we hosted 175 singing, dancing brunchers and now Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos is continuing to host monthly Dueling Pianos brunches at Patrick's in Times Square!

For just $45, you get bottomless mimosas & marys, plus the nonstop, all-request singalong, laugh-along, drink-along show that's been selling out since 2010.

The menu will feature items inspired by NYC, in the heart of Manhattan's most iconic neighborhood.

The next shows are St. Patrick's Day weekend and Eeaster weekend, as well as dates throughout may. For more information visit www.ShakeRattleRollPianos.com. For more information and additional dates visit http://www.shakerattlerollpianos.com/tour-dates/.





