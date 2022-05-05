DRAG OUT LOUD, A Live Singing Cabaret Drag Show is Returning to Purgatory

Drag Out Loud is a live-singing drag show from Donnie Cianciotto, the creator of Trans Voices Cabaret, that highlights the vocal talents of drag kings, femme performers, and trans/nonbinary drag entertainers. After 2 sold out shows, Drag Out Loud is returning to Purgatory, 675 Central Ave, in Brooklyn on Sunday, May 15th at 7:00PM.

"It's like a cabaret and a concert had a baby," says Cianciotto, "and that baby is doing a drag show." Drag Out Loud features entertainers who regularly perform in drag shows throughout New York City, and who can also be seen in local theater and cabaret performances including Trans Voices Cabaret at The Duplex.

With performances by:

Anson Reign

Astoria LeStrange

Fredddie Bender

Hal Dente

Lena Horne

Oliver Bliss

Staci

Sunshine Reign

Taranee Mars

Toxic Waste

Tuna Melt

Tickets ar $15 and are available ahead of time, or at the door. To purchase tickets, please visit: https://link.dice.fm/Gd2772edab87. For more information on Drag Out Loud, check them out on Instagram at @drag_out_loud.