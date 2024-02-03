DORIS DEAR'S 10 YEAR CELEBRATION: MORE STARS THAN THERE ARE IN HEAVEN Is Coming To The Triad Theater This May

Doris Dear's 10 Year Celebration: More Stars Than There are in Heaven is coming to The Triad Theater on May 8th at 7pm, promising an unforgettable evening of glamour, nostalgia, and pure showmanship.

Doris Dear, America's Perfect Housewife, invites audiences to join her on a journey through a decade of spectacular performances, heartwarming memories, and star-studded encounters. This milestone event isn't just a show; it's a celebration of community, creativity, and the magic of live entertainment.

For ten sensational years, Doris Dear has captivated audiences with her charm, wit, and magnetic stage presence. From her enchanting live shows to her captivating interviews with Hollywood's elite on her streaming series, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", Doris Dear has carved out a legacy that shines brighter than Broadway itself.

And what better way to celebrate than with an all-star lineup that will leave you breathless! We are thrilled to announce that special guests TV/Film and Stage ICONS, Sandy Duncan and husband Don Correia, will be part of the celebration adding even more star power to this already stellar lineup below! Prepare to be dazzled by performances from some of the industry's most illustrious talents, including:

- **Meg Flather**: A celebrated singer/songwriter/author and Home Shopping host whose melodies tug at the heartstrings and ignite the soul.

- **Those Girls**: The dynamic girls group made up of Karen Mack, Wendy Russell, Eve Eaton and Rachel Hanserwhose harmonies are as smooth as silk and whose energy is infectious.

- **The daSilva Boys**: Cooper daSilva and brother Connor daSilva are both up and coming stars! Born to be entertainers, these purveyors of song bring joy to audiences far and wide.

- **Lisa Yeager**: A vocal virtuoso whose voice transcends boundaries, leaving audiences spellbound with every note.

- **Sidney Myer**: A consummate entertainer and a true legend of the cabaret world, captivating audiences with his magnetic presence.

- **Anita Gillette**: A Hollywood, TV and Broadway icon whose talent knows no bounds, enchanting audiences with her grace and poise.

- **Lina Koutrakos**: The award winning "queen of cabaret", whose performances are a masterclass in artistry and passion.

- **Blake Allen**: A musical maestro whose compositions transport listeners to new realms of imagination and emotion.

- **Terese Genecco**: The "love child of Dean Martin and Judy Garland" & "queen of swing," whose electrifying performances leave audiences begging for more.

- **Scott Barbarino**: A visionary producer and a guiding light in the world of entertainment, whose passion for the stage knows no bounds.

- **Leslie Carrara-Rudolph**: An extraordinary talent from Sesame Street and more whose boundless creativity and infectious energy light up the stage with every performance.

And that's not all!

Following the main event, prepare to mingle with "more stars than there are in heaven" at the exclusive after-party right in the theater! Rub shoulders with the glitterati, order up and sip cocktails, and celebrate the night away as we toast to a decade of Doris Dear and the magic of live performance.

But the accolades don't stop there! Doris Dear's illustrious career has been adorned with countless awards, including:

- **MAC Awards (3)**

- **Telly Awards (3)**

- **A Communicator Award**

- **A Broadway World Award**

- **A W3 Award**

Don't miss your chance to be a part of history and experience a night you'll never forget. Tickets will sell fast, so secure your seats now and join us for an evening of celebration, inspiration, and pure entertainment!

For tickets, click the button below.

About Doris Dear:

Doris Dear is more than just a performer; she's a force of nature. With a career spanning a decade and a repertoire that's as diverse as it is dazzling, Doris Dear has enchanted audiences around the world with her incomparable talent, magnetic personality, and boundless passion for the stage. From her unforgettable live shows to her captivating interviews with Hollywood's elite, Doris Dear is a true icon of the entertainment industry, beloved by fans and revered by colleagues alike.

About The Triad Theater:

Part of the heart of New York City's vibrant theater community, The Triad Theater has been a beacon of creativity, innovation, and artistic excellence for over three decades. With a storied history and a reputation for showcasing some of the industry's most exciting talent, The Triad Theater is a cultural landmark beloved by performers and audiences alike. From intimate cabaret performances to electrifying comedy shows, The Triad Theater is a place where dreams come to life and memories are made.

Join us as we Raise the Curtain on a night to remember, celebrating a decade of Doris Dear and the timeless magic of live performance. See you at The Triad Theater on May 8th at 7pm for "Doris Dear's 10 Year Celebration: More Stars Than There are in Heaven"! For tickets go here: Tickets for the party!