DON'T CALL US EMERGING: A SONGWRITERS CONCERT is Coming to the Kraine Theatre in December

A group of theatrical singer-songwriters are partnering with FRIGID New York to present the second installment of Don't Call Us Emerging: A Songwriters Concert (Monday, December 12th, 8pm at The Kraine Theatre); an evening of original material performed by the writers themselves, all of whom are also performers from Broadway, Off-Broadway and Regional stages. Each songwriter will present a short selection of their own material, along with a story or two, giving audiences a unique chance to experience a wide range of styles and voices. Featured artists include Dawn Cantwell (Broadway: Wicked and The Last Ship), Pearl Rhein (Broadway: Nathasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Jacob Shipley, Rebecca Hart, Jordan Friend, and Zach Spound.

The concert will be organized and hosted by Friend, who created the series in collaboration with fellow NYC composers Paulie Pecorella and Sean McCabe. "We really want to recreate the intimacy of a house concert, in a theatrical setting; a real sense of getting to know the songwriter" Friend said of the concert's goal. "There are so many amazing singer-songwriters who also wear multiple hats in the theatre industry as actors, directors, music directors and more. This series is a recurring space for artists to share their music and stories with an attentive audience, while also introducing their own communities and supporters to one another."

While all of the artists work in theatre, the style of music will range widely from Broadway, to Indie Folk to Pop/Rock, and songs will include both standalone works and pieces from shows. Capacity at the Kraine is limited, so audiences are encouraged to reserve in advance. Learn more about the featured artists below.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

DON'T CALL US EMERGING

A Songwriters Concert

Featuring Dawn Cantwell, Jordan Friend, Rebecca Hart,

Pearl Rhein, Jacob Shipley and Zach Spound

Produced by in partnership with FRIGID New York

DATE/TIME: Monday, December 12th @8pm

RUNTIME: Approx. 90 minutes

LOCATION: The Kraine Theatre. 85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003

TICKET PRICE: $18

WEBSITE: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211262®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frigid.nyc%2Fevent%2F6897%3A175%2F6897%3A1746%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Dawn Cantwell

is a bi-coastal actor, singer, and shy writer. She has been seen on Broadway, off-Broadway, regionally, on film and television, and has toured as a singer/songwriter internationally. She recently concluded shooting for the forthcoming film, Jumping Beans: Let's be Friends and was just seen Off-broadway in SISTAS: the musical. Selected credits include, Broadway: Wicked (Nessarose), Stings The Last Ship (originated the role of Young Meg). Off-broadway/Regional/National Tour: SISTAS, Original company of Dogfight, original company of Fu!*%ing Up Everything/Brooklyn Crush, Music in the Air (Encores! City Center), Love's Labour's Lost, The Master Class, and multitudinous productions of Les Miserables, FILM/TV: Save the Date, Isolation, The Train (opposite Eli Wallach), Game Night (Amazon). She has a new musical, Hiraeth, in development alongside Addi McDaniel. She also writes and performs with her brother Ryan Cantwell (musical director/conductor of the Broadway revival of 1776).

For more info visit: www.dawncantwell.com www.selkiemusical.com Insta @dawasong FB: @dawncantwell . She is peacing out of twitter (her current handle is @dawncantwell) and will likely, begrudingly, join tiktok soon, despite her "older millenial" protestations.

Jordan Friend

is an actor, singer-songwriter and director dually based in New York and Washington, DC, where he founded 4615 Theatre Company (2020 John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre). Last year, he performed a virtual tour of his solo musical, Old Soul, for audiences across four continents. Jordan's music has been featured by world-renowned recording artist Ben Folds, with whom he has also trained. He also frequently composes scores for plays, including Frankenstein (NextStop Theatre) and the upcoming Shakespeare's Histories audio drama project (Brave Spirits Theatre). Acting credits include Isaac in Disgraced (NextStop Theatre). Directing credits include the world premiere of Joe Calarco's Separate Rooms and the DC area premiere of Lucy Prebble's Enron (both with 4615). Jordan holds a BFA in Acting from Ithaca College, a Diploma in Classical Acting from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and was a Cabaret and Performance Fellow at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. His debut EP, "Chapter Two", is out now on all streaming platforms. Learn more at www.yorfriendjordan.com

Rebecca Hart

is an actor, singer/songwriter ,and lyricist/librettist for musical theatre and opera. Recent gigs (with and without her alt-folk project Rebecca Hart & the Wrong Band) include: Rockwood Music Hall (upcoming 12/14!), the Irish Arts Center, the 'Porch Stomp' on Governors Island, the Brooklyn Americana Music Festival, the Cutting Room, the SoFar Sounds Series, and the Kripalu Yoga Center in Stockbridge MA. Songwriting/composing credits include: Gloria (Woolly Mammoth - Helen Hayes Best Sound Nom), The Civilians Rimbaud in NY (BAM) and Let Me Ascertain You (Joe's Pub), Target Margin's Uriel Acosta (Chocolate Factory), How To Break (NY Hip Hop Theatre Fest , National Theatre of Oslo, Village Theatre - upcoming), Hard Sparks' The Cabaret at the End of the World (NY Innovative Theatre Best Original Music Award). Writing credits include IRON JOHN (an american ghost story) (NAMT Festival 2019, Theatreworks Silicon Valley New Works Festival, O'Neill Incubator Residency, productions at Temple University and the Manhattan School of Music); the barren(s) (Kennedy Center/American Opera Initiative commission, New Opera West workshop); Microcosmos (Civilians R&D Group), and the original solo show How To Read Tarot Cards (upcoming residency at The Cell w/dir. Chloe Treat). Recent acting credits include The Public Theater tour of SWEAT by Lynn Nottage and a CT Critics Circle 'Best Actress' nomination (Midsummer a play with songs - Hartford Theatreworks). Her album The Magician's Daughter, was produced by Ben Sollee and is available on all streaming services. Associate Artist, The Civilians. www.rebeccahart.net

Pearl Rhein

(she/her) is an actor, singer, writer, musician and composer-lyricist based in New York. She was in the original Broadway cast of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812; has originated roles in world-premiere musicals at The Irish Repertory Theater and Peoples' Light Theatre in Malvern, PA; and recently played Jo March in Kate Hamill's adaptation of Little Women at The Dallas Theater Center. Other theater credits include Ars Nova, Red Bull, The Civilians, Arena Stage (Washington, D.C.), A.R.T. (Boston), and The La Jolla Playhouse. TV credits include "Succession" (HBO), "Bull" (CBS), "The Blacklist" (NBC), and "Younger" (TVLand). A songwriting student of William Finn, Pearl is currently writing some kind of musical about Amelia Earhart. Pearl plays over 15 instruments and teaches piano to very small people. She holds an MFA in Acting from UC San Diego, and a BA in Theatre from Ball State University. Proud member of Ring of Keys, Maestra, SAG-AFTRA, Actors Equity, American Federation of Musicians, and ASCAP. @pearlrhein, pearlrhein.com.

JACOB SHIPLEY

writes, sings, and tells stories about the moments in life we'd rather not repeat. Like the time his ex told him she forget he existed. Some of his music is sorrowful, some sardonic and humorous, but all of it comes from a deeply personal place that is easy to connect with because we've all been there. His lyrics are poignant, his voice accessible, his range impressive, and his guitar work effortless and subtly intricate. Listening to Jacob is like reminiscing with an old friend: not everything was easy, but at least we made it through. Jacob's voice has been compared to Jeff Buckley, his wry cynicism to Phoebe Bridgers, and his poetic storytelling to Hozier. He has performed live at The Historic Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, The Bitter End, Rockwood Music Hall, and more. In theatre, Jacob has starred as John Newton in the first national tour of Amazing Grace: the Musical and was featured in the first actor-musician production of Godspell. https://www.jacobshipley.com/

Zach Spound

is a New York-based songwriter and actor. He has written three full-length musicals- Leap (NMI/Disney New Voices Award); What the Fuck is Going On; and currently in development ,In This Body. His short musical, Dinosaur, has won numerous awards including Best Musical at Theatre Now New York's Soundbites Festival and the 2019 City Theatre National Award for Short Playwriting. He has been a participant in the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project, where he was mentored by Andrew Lippa and Craig Carnelia. In 2021, he released his first single, "Love Is A Drug," followed by the title song from "In This Body," both of which can be heard on all streaming platforms. He is the music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator of Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical, which ran Off-Broadway and completed its 1st National Tour. As an actor, he has been seen in The Other Josh Cohen (Off-Broadway), Once, and at regional theatres around the country.