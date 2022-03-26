DAVID DEAN BOTTRELL MAKES LOVE: A ONE-MAN SHOW Will Play The Triad Beginning April 6th

Fall in love with Boston Legal's favorite villain David Dean Bottrell as he brings his updated DAVID DEAN BOTTRELL MAKES LOVE: A ONE-MAN SHOW to the Triad

New stories added!

Tales of missed connections, random hook-ups, and poor decisions abound in this "hysterical" (LA Times) and "touching" (SoCal Public Radio) solo show



David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One-Man Show, written by David Dean Bottrell and directed by Guy Stroman, featuring additional never-heard-before stories, comes to NYC's Triad Theater in April. Performances begin on Wednesday, April 6 for a limited engagement through Wednesday, May 18. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Performances are at the Triad Theater (158 W 72nd Street Between Columbus and Amsterdam). Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased via www.triadnyc.com. For more information, visit www.DavidDeanBottrell.net. The running time is 75 minutes with no intermission.



From True Blood to Mad Men, Justified to Rectified, Modern Family to iCarly, and, who can forget his season-stealing performance as Lincoln Meyer, the villain fans loved to hate, on Boston Legal, you've seen David Dean Bottrell on screen. Now the acclaimed character actor shines in this personal and poignant solo show David Dean Bottrell Makes Love, his hilarious and poignant look at love: How do you find love; how do you hang on to it; and what do you do when it goes away?

Framed by his efforts to craft the perfect Match.com ad, Bottrell weaves an indelible collage of tales (spicy and tame) about his search to find and understand love. From his "engagement" at age five to a little neighbor girl (for the sole purpose of swinging on her swing set) to believing he has finally found the perfect husband (only to discover his spouse's devastating secret), David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One-Man Show is a 75-minute comic whirlwind of totally true "love stories."

"We are living in strange, stressful, lonely times," says Bottrell. "And this show is ultimately a life-affirming look at how with a little courage, can still connect."

Fans of The Moth and the New York Times' Modern Love column will fall for the show that played sold-out runs at Dixon Place in NYC and the Comedy Central Stage in LA, where the LA Times called it "hysterical" and SoCal Public Radio praised it as "hilarious and touching." David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One-Man Show was released as an audiobook by Penguin Random House in 2020.

David Dean Bottrell (writer/performer) appeared in the smash comedy revue, Streep Tease: An Evening of Monologues from Meryl Streep Movies Performed by an All-Male Cast at Joe's Pub (as well as the sold-out runs in L.A. and San Francisco). On television, he's played numerous guest star and recurring roles on shows like Modern Family, Blacklist, Criminal Minds, NCIS, Mad Men, True Blood, and Boston Legal. He recently performed on the acclaimed PBS series Stories from the Stage.

Guy Stroman (director) has directed acclaimed productions of The Glass Menagerie, Driving Miss Daisy, and Love Letters, all starring Sandy Duncan; The King and I, starring Lou Diamond Phillips); Twelfth Night - Cleveland Playhouse; Man of La Mancha (California Musical Theatre); Additional credits include: Art, The Lion in Winter, Shakespeare's R&J, Joe Orton's Loot, Boeing, Boeing, The 39 Steps, The Gin Game, Caught in the Net, Funny Money, and most recently, Lewis Black's One Slight Hitch.

Photos of David Dean Bottrell are by John Flynn.



The above press release was provided by the offices of David Dean Bottrell.