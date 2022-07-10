Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE

Daisy Jopling will also perform In the latest addition of Jamie deRoy & friends at Birdland on July 11th

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 10, 2022  

Daisy Jopling, the fiery British classical/rock violinist and her band set Chelsea Table + Stage on fire last night with her virtuosity and high spirited emotional playing. Daisy will be joining the latest edition of Jamie deRoy & friends at Birdland this Monday July 11trh.

Daisy Joplin tours Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas and has performed in such venues as, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Musikverein in Vienna, the Salzburger Festspiele, the Edinburgh International Festival in Scotland. She has recorded nine albums.

The evening also featured young vocalist Sophia Regina.

The Daisy Band: Jeff Miller, piano, Matthew Watanabe, keyboard, Lavondo Thomas, bass, Simon Fishburn, drums, Michael Feigenbaum, percussion/beatbox/guitar.

About Daisy:

"I am passionate about creating world-class musical and theatrical performances which bring communities together and empower women and children, with a mission of healing and uplifting the world.

I started to play the violin when I was three years old, inspired by my aunt Louise Grattan (Jopling) who was a professional violinist and an incredible teacher. She is my lifelong mentor.

Both my parents went to great lengths to support and encourage my musical talent, and without them I'm not sure that I would have come through my teenage years still playing the violin.

I also had great teachers: I started with Olive Cox as a child, then went on to learn with Frederick Grinke as a teenager, with Frances Mason and Itzhak Rashkovsky at the Royal College of Music, with David Takeno at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and with Boris Kuschnir at the Vienna Conservatory. There are so many great musicians who have been invaluable to my musical development, I am grateful for them all."

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
Daisy Jopling

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
Daisy Jopling

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
Daisy Jopling

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
Daisy Jopling

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
Daisy Jopling

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
Daisy Jopling & Michael Feigenbaum

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
Lavondo Thomas

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
Matthew Watanabe

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
Daisy Jopling & Michael Feigenbaum

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
Daisy Jopling

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
Sophia Regina

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
Daisy Jopling

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
Chelsea Table+Stage

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
THE BAND

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
Barry Klienbort, Daisy Jopling, Jamie deRoy

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
Eda Sorokoff & Daisy Jopling

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
Sophia Regina & Errol Rapport

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
Frankie Gabriel, Ringmaster

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)

DAISY JOPLING BAND PLAY CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE
July 10, 2022

Daisy Jopling will also perform In the latest addition of Jamie deRoy & friends at Birdland on July 11th
Photos: DOMINICK FARINNACI & TRIAD MAKE NEW YORK DEBUT AT BIRDLAND THEATER
July 9, 2022

A unique pairing of instruments played up a storm this week at Birdland Theater.
Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell Debuts at Feinstein's/54 Below's Diamond Series
June 23, 2022

You can select from the specially designed gourmet menu for the Diamond Series at Feinstein’s/54 Below, but the real treat was being able to select your favorite tune from the Broadway songbook and have Brian Stokes Mitchell include it in his show.
Photos: See Victoria Shaw, Jill Switzer & More at JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY
June 21, 2022

The legendary Birdland in NYC, home to Jim Caruso’s Cast Party was jam-packed with some of the best singers on the planet last night…also some unconventional entertainers. Check out photos below!
Photo Coverage: Scott Siegel Brings 'HIT SONGS FROM BROADWAY'S GREATEST REVIVALS' to Feinstein's/54 Below
June 15, 2022

Last night Stella Katherine Cole, Luke Hawkins, Jason Graae, Pedro Coppeti, Ashley Ryan and Lee Roy Reams performed in Scott Siegel’s 'Hit Songs From Broadway’s Great Revivals.'