Cyrille Aimée, John Pizzarelli, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced programming running April 18 through April 30.



Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Cyrille Aimée, Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra directed by David DeJesus, John Pizzarelli and All-City Latin Ensemble and The Fat Cats.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater, catch Tatiana Eva-Marie, CompCord Jazz Ensemble featuring Dick Griffin and David Amram, Tony DeSare Quartet, Naama Gheber Quartet, Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, John Minnock and Dave Liebman and Steven Bernstein Millennial Territory Orchestra.



Repeat engagements include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Jazz Programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater April 18 through April 30

April 18 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Tatiana Eva-Marie

Born into a musical family-her father the film composer Louis Crelier and her mother the violinist Anca Maria-Tatiana Eva-Marie spent her formative years in a radiant world of art: an actor, recording artist, and model from age 4, she collaborated with industry beacons like Francis Reusser, Henri Des, and Charles Joris all before attending the Sorbonne in Paris at age 15. There, she continued to write, direct, and act in plays and dance pieces with prominent artists. But Eva-Marie's love for song and call to perform led her to relocate to New York, where her fame as an interpreter of American popular song has grown quickly. Included on a recent list of jazz talent to know by Vanity Fair and praised as "one of the best young singers around" by The Wall Street Journal, she has crafted a sound that is her own, drawing audiences in with her gentle stage presence and sweet tone. Many have delighted, too, in Eva-Marie's ability to pen original lyrics to the music of Django Reinhardt. Performances at SummerStage, Winter Jazz Fest, Jazz Aspen, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, The Iridium, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival have thrust her into the limelight-right where she belongs, and where she has always felt at home.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum



April 18-22 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/18-20); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (4/21-22) - Birdland Jazz Club

Cyrille Aimée

Grammy-nominated Cyrille Aimee spent over 10 years in NYC wowing audiences with her joyful improvisations, effortless swing, and wild spirit. Having relocated to New Orleans to enter the vibrant musical community of that storied city, Aimee loves to return to Birdland-where she spent years with a weekly residency. From her native France to the USA, from jazz festivals to Broadway, from a longtime working band to new adventures in new sonic landscapes, Cyrille Aimee is never content to stay in one place too long. Recent releases include 2018's Cyrille Aimee Live (Mack Avenue); 2019's Move On: A Sondheim Adventure (especially relevant now that the legend has just passed); 2021's I'll Be Seeing You; and 2021's Petite Fleur, as a featured guest of drummer Adonis Rose and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra. Hailed as "one of the most promising jazz singers of her generation" by The Wall Street Journal, Aimee will certainly bring something new to her old city.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 19 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 19 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Mark Whitfield

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, inviting up a rotation of special guests. This week it's Mark Whitfield.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 20 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Composers Concordance Presents CompCord Jazz Ensemble featuring Dick Griffin and David Amram

Composers Concordance brings together the exceptional instrumentalists of the CompCord Jazz Ensemble for an evening of high-velocity newly written jazz compositions, featuring composers David Amram (New York Philharmonic's first composer-in-residence, scored such films as 'Splendor in the Grass' and 'The Manchurian Candidate'), and Dick Griffin (Sun Ra, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Abdullah Ibrahim). Also included are cutting-edge Jazz compositions by Joe Abba, David Amram, William Anderson, Anthony Branker, Dan Cooper, Sophie Dunér, Jane Getter, Dick Griffin, Laurence Goldman, Franz Hackl, and Gene Pritsker.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 21 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB "A completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and why yelp.com proclaims, "If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



April 21-23 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Tony DeSare Quartet

The excellent jazz vocalist and pianist Tony DeSare has released 11 albums of music, delivering a gem of a recording nearly every year since 2007. A crooner's crooner, he is a master interpreter of the American Songbook. But over the course of his career, he also ventured into pop classics by Carole King, Prince, and the Beatles; and while he certainly remains a descendant of the Rat Pack singers and the swinging tradition, DeSare has also carved out space as an interpreter of songs even further outside his genre's norm, covering New Order, Philip Bailey, and Bob Dylan. With a smooth, clear voice and an entertainer's sensibility, DeSare found himself in long-time collaboration with jazz giant Bucky Pizzarelli and in shows like Our Sinatra. Now a veteran of the music, DeSare will deliver a weekend at the Theater that's sure to have audiences swooning.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 23 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra dir. by David DeJesus

Comprised of the top student musicians in SUNY Purchase's Conservatory of Music, this exciting large ensemble performs styles from all across Latin America, rendering the worlds of mambo, cha-cha, danzon, festejo, porro, and more with youthful verve. Director David DeJesus is a master saxophonist fluent across Latin, jazz and dozens of other styles. The director of the Birdland Big Band, he has been a fixture on the New York City music scene for three decades, performing with the Village Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, the Mingus Big Band, the Dizzy Gillespie Alumni All-Stars, Ron Carter's Great Big Band, and the Grammy-nominated Arturo O'Farrill Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra. DeJesus will guide the orchestra as they bring to life the many flavors of Latin Jazz on the Birdland stage.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 23 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



April 24 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Naama Gheber Quartet

Vocalist Naama Gheber is a self-assured, easygoing talent whose deft melodic sense and pleasing swing feel have brought her to the front lines of the New York jazz scene. Gheber's debut album, 2020's Dearly Beloved, and her 2nd recording, 2022's If I Knew Then, earned her acknowledgement in All About Jazz and Downbeat Magazine, and her forthcoming effort, Where Flamingos Fly, featuring vibraphone legend Steve Nelson, is set to release in 2023. Gheber's love for joyously bouncing rhythms and the power of song has led to frequent performances at leading New York jazz institutions Smalls, Mezzrow, the Django at the Roxy Hotel, and Birdland.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 25 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks for their final performance in a highly successful 7-week Tuesday night residency at the Birdland Theater. Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 25-29 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/25-27); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (4/28-29) - Birdland Jazz Club

John Pizzarelli Album Release: Stage and Screen

Internationally-acclaimed John Pizzarelli charms audiences with his warmth, sense of humor, and musical chops. Through his multifaceted career as a jazz guitarist, vocalist and bandleader, the son of the legendary New Jersey native guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli has become one of the most recognizable faces and voices in contemporary jazz for his interpretations of classic standards, romantic ballads and the cool jazz flavor he brings to his performances and recordings. While maintaining a busy touring schedule, John also founded "Radio Deluxe with John Pizzarelli," a nationally syndicated radio program co-hosted with his wife, Broadway star Jessica Molaskey. Long-time a Birdland favorite, Pizzarelli puts on a show you won't want to miss.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 26 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 26 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Dave Stryker

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, inviting up a rotation of special guests. This week it's Dave Stryker.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 27 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

John Minnock and Dave Liebman

A special vocalist who contributes freshness and contemporaneity to the tradition, John Minnock possesses the street-smart sound of jazz vocalists past and maintains the forward-thinking attitude that has always uplifted the music. The recipient of the 2019 Hot House/Jazzmobile Best Male Vocalist Award, Minnock has become a fixture on both the jazz and cabaret circuits in New York City, playing the city's finest clubs, and receiving the 2016 Hot House Jazz Fans Decision Metropolitan Room Award. Minnock is joined by saxophone icon Dave Liebman. Liebman, a legend of jazz music, appears on over 500 recordings, including 200 as a leader. His membership in the bands of trumpeter Miles Davis and drummer Elvin Jones in the 1970s continues to guide him toward artistic heights which inspire countless young musicians the world over. Together, Minnock and Liebman form a savvy, edgy unit, sure to excite listeners. John previews new music from his forthcoming album, while revisiting classics from his critically acclaimed Dot Time Records' releases 'Herring Cove' and 'Simplicity'.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 28 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB "A completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and why yelp.com proclaims, "If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



April 28-30 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Steven Bernstein Millennial Territory Orchestra

One of the most peculiar, eye-popping, truly virtuosic, uncompromisingly glorious, absolutely renegade figures in contemporary jazz, Steven Bernstein is a musician among musicians. The chosen arranger for Robert Altman and Woody Allen films, or for collaborations between U2 and Sun Ra's Arkestra; the trumpeter for saxophone legend Sam Rivers, rocker Courtney Love, superstar Lou Reed, and the queen herself, Aretha Franklin; and the leader of the infamous Sex Mob, which performs pan-stylistic work with the swagger of Louis Armstrong and Count Basie; whichever one he's being at the moment, Bernstein is always proving that he is one of music's truest heirs to the showman tradition of Cab Calloway, Jimmy Lunceford, Duke Ellington, Lester Bowie, and Sun Ra. His Millennial Territory Orchestra takes on the great works of Prince, Stevie Wonder, and the Beatles, as well as those of early jazz by the likes of Don Redman and Bennie Moten. Comprised of a stellar cast, this is a band unlike anything you've ever heard. Get ready: Steven Bernstein is coming to party.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 30 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

All-City Latin Ensemble and The Fat Cats

Many know all about Birdland's many-years-long Sunday night residency of Arturo O'Farill's Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO). Lesser known, however, are the Fat Afro Latin Jazz Cats, or Fat Cats for short, a group founded by O'Farill in 2010 to bring together the most talented Latin-jazz-playing youth in NYC. Directed by O'Farill's son Zach, ALJO trumpeter Jim Seeley, and ALJO bassist Bam Bam Rodríguez, the high-school-aged Latin jazz orchestra performs standards of both Latin jazz and swinging jazz. Its members regularly end up in top conservatories across the country, including New York City's own Manhattan School of Music, upstate's SUNY Purchase, Oberlin Conservatory, and New England Conservatory. See for yourself: a lively group of young devotees, the Fat Cats' excellence goes far beyond their years.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 30 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum