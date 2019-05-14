Crystal Cimaglia to Take the Stage At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents CRYSTAL CIMAGLIA in HOLLYWOOD on Friday, June 14, 2019. Join Crystal Cimaglia as she whisks you away on a journey featuring timeless music from the movies in her new show, Hollywood. Enjoy a night filled with glamour and class with a selection of music from The Golden Age to today. Iconic songs from childhood classics such as Over the Rainbow and Pure Imagination to more modern hits such as Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On and Adele's Skyfall. This upbeat show backed by an incredible live band will have you singing along and tapping your toes!

Hollywood will feature an incredible live 5-piece band under the direction of Brazilian Jazz Guitarist and Composer, David Cordeiro. The night will also feature a couple of selections by London's Top Swing & Big Band singer, Shane Hampsheir.

Crystal Cimaglia in Hollywood plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 14, 2019. There is a $20-$45 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT CRYSTAL CIMAGLIA:

Crystal Cimaglia is an international jazz and pop vocalist, and proud New York native. She had the great fortune to travel the world performing with the Walt Disney Company, portraying a variety of classic characters on their cruise line, and in their theme parks in the U.S. and Hong Kong. She continued to travel the world as a Specialty Vocalist for Celebrity Cruises.

After a near decade of contracts abroad, she returned to New York. Since then, she has performed her own one-woman show at iconic venues such as Feinstein's/54 Below (with an upcoming show there this June). She regularly performs in NYC with Jessie's Girl: The World's Best 80's Band, as well as America's most loved vintage trio, The American Bombshells. Her latest venture is her brand new tribute show entitled CELINE IN VEGAS , celebrating living legend and powerhouse diva - Ce line Dion.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the

world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after- hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





