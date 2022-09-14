Cristina Fontanelli Takes The Stage At 54 Below, September 20

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Cristina Fontanelli in BE ITALIAN TU on September 20, 2022 at 7:00pm.

Back by popular demand, award-winning singer/award-winning Cristina Fontanelli returns to 54 Below in Be Italian Tu! This Boston Pops soloist, PBS-TV host for Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble and Il Volo, and Award-winning actor (Cutting Room International Film Festival/Venus International Film Festival Las Vegas) returns after her debut show Love, Italian Style; A Tree Grows in Brooklyn Too and now with a brand-new show!

Songs include the greatest Italian popular song hits, plus Broadway hits, standards, and an international journey through song by a "girl" from Brooklyn (and Hoboken, just like Sinatra!) who, with her voice, traveled the world, sang for Presidents, sheiks, and VIPs, and performed for audiences everywhere from the Palm Beach Opera (title role The Merry Widow), the Kennedy Center to Carnegie Hall to Japan, Korea, the Middle East, to the Cairo Opera House and much more! Cristina will be accompanied by her trio: Dennis Buck (piano), Ray Kilday (bass) and Ray Grappone (drums).

Cristina Fontanelli in Be Italian Tu plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 20 at 7:00 p.m. There is a $45-$90 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Cristina Fontanelli has become an international personality through her recordings and appearances on-stage, radio and TV. Her appearances include PBS-TV host for Andrea Bocelli, Il Volo and Michael Buble TV specials. She has appeared on CBS Weekend NY, has won Best Actress awards in the Cutting Room International Film Festival and the Venus International Film Festival in Las Vegas in 2019 for her role in SANTINO, a NIAF/Russo Brothers Production grantee winner. Best Actress Promo Clip She is a regular at Feinsteins 54 Below Cristina sings "Vissi d'Arte" at Feinsteins at the Regency Hotel and has shared stages with Tony Bennett. Other TV appearances include co-hosting on CBS-TV and starring opposite Kevin James in a CBS promo special. She has sung title roles with the Palm Beach Opera, and internationally with the Hong Kong and Cairo Opera's and has been featured soloist with the Boston Pops and the St. Louis Symphony performing in major concert halls throughout the U.S. and the world, including the Lincoln and Kennedy Centers, Carnegie Hall, the Philadelphia Academy of Music, Boston Symphony Hall and Guild Hall in East Hampton. She has been named one of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts most notable alumni (along with Robert Redford, Danny DeVito and Anne Hathaway); has performed at the White House as part of President Clinton's holiday celebration, and Cristina opened the 2005 Stars and Stripes Inaugural Ball for President George W. Bush. Her awards include the "Lifetime Achievement Award in the Arts" from the Order Sons of Italy in America (previous honoree Luciano Pavarotti). Cristina has been an on-air radio guest on WOR radio with Joe Piscopo, and on Bloomberg and Sirius Satellite Radio. She is included in the book "The Life and Times of Mickey Rooney" (Simon and Schuster 2015) for singing "Happy Birthday" at Mickey's 90th birthday party (Donald Trump, Regis Philbin, Tony Bennett in attendance) The Life and Times of Mickey Rooney/Cristina Fontanelli. She was signed by platinum-record winning producer, Sandy Linzer, to record Cristina Fontanelli Sings Great Italian Favorites Listen to Cristina singing "Ave Maria". Cristina produces and stars in "Christmas in Italy" now in it's 18th year, which has given hundreds of children performance opportunities every year. (Sold-out Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall). It is produced by The Cristina Fontanelli Foundation who's "mission" includes raising funds for children's causes and raising awareness of the scientifically proven benefits of classical music and the arts. Cristina appears annually with Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons and has opened the ceremonies at the Hampton Classic. She sings and entertains in 9 languages.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins (Photo credits: with Mickey Rooney and Tony Bennett, Courtesy of Feinsteins at the Regency; Rob Klein Photography)