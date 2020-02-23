Cristina Fontanelli Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below

Cristina Fontanelli in "A Tree Grows In Brooklyn Two" comes to Feinstein's/54 below!

Musical Memories by a "Girl" from Brooklyn!

Wednesday, April 22 At 7 P.M.

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Cristina Fontanelli www.cristinafontanelli.com in "A Tree Grows in Brooklyn Two". Part of the Back by Popular Demand Series (third appearance!) after her highly successful debut show "Love Italian Style", Award-winning Singer/PBS-TV host Cristina Fontanelli explores her roots/birthplace - Brooklyn, NY - tracing her life and career through song. This "Vocal Genius" and Feinsteins at the Regency regular (appearances include singing Happy Birthday to Mickey Rooney for his 90th Birthday Party documented in the "Life and Times of Mickey Rooney", Simon & Schuster (2015)) Excerpt from the "Life and Times of Mickey Rooney"); Boston Pops soloist, and PBS-TV host for Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble and Il Volo. Cristina will thrill you in her new show A Tree Grows in Brooklyn Two performing Hollywood favorites ranging from "With a Song in My Heart" and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" to Italian favorites and great Neapolitan songs, to Sinatra tunes (Cristina singing "All the Way" at Feinsteins at the Regency Hotel,), plus favorites from Broadway shows including A Little Night Music, a tribute to Ethel Merman and Andrew Lloyd Weber favorites accompanied by her trio..

$45 - $90 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





