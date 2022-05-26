Corinna Sowers Adler and NiCori Studios Will Have A DOUBLE HEADER DAY June 11th at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Double Header Day

Come to the Cabaret!

The 2022 NiCori Youth Cabaret Showcase is happening on June 11 at 4pm at the legendary Laurie Beechman Theater! Each year NiCori chooses five singers from the voice studio of Corinna Sowers Adler to perform in a cabaret showcase in New York City.



This year's singers include: Alexandra Shaffer, Megan Moynahan, Arianna Cherry, Diogo Ramirez, and Julia King with special guest performers Dane and Stephanie who were featured on NBC's hit show, THE VOICE. Stephanie was a former voice and theatre student of Corinna Sowers Adler. The showcase will be accompanied by James Horan.

Students will be performing songs by Stephen Schwartz, Ahrens & Flaherty, Susan Werner, Sara Bareilles among others. Tickets are $20 per person with a $25 food and beverage minimum.

Later that night....Named "One of the most gorgeous voices in New York City", Corinna Sowers Adler, stars in Something Beautiful, which debuted in Jazz at Lincoln Center's majestic Appel Room on Saturday, June 11at 7pm at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Filled with songs by Billy Joel, Ahrens and Flaherty, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Elton John, Stephen Schwartz, and others, Corinna Sowers Adler will mesmerize and delight while packing an emotional punch with the songs of "Something Beautiful".

Corinna, a TONY Award nominee for Excellence in Theatre Education and multi-award nominated professional Cabaret singer will include a chorus of NiCori Studios' Ensemble singers.



"Look for future performance dates by her to be announced, and if those dates include SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL, run, don't walk to see it. It will touch your heart, uplift your soul and make you want to dance." - THE HUFFINGTON POST



"Something Beautiful" features James Horan on piano, Wilhelmus Sapanaro on bass and Jarrett Walser on drums. Tickets are $20 per person with a $25 food/beverage minimum. Full dinner available. For tickets to both shows, please visit the Laurie Beechman Theatre website HERE.

Visit the NiCori Studios and Productions AND the Corrina Sowers Adler website HERE.