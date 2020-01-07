Cooper Howell & Gabe Violett Join THE SENSIBLE CABARET

A Sensible Theatre Co. presents The Sensible Cabaret - once a month, every month - aiming to elevate Queer & Allied artists here in New York City at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre. Monday, January 13th at 7:00P.

The show will feature the fabulous Cooper Howell and his beau, NBC's The Voice contestant Gabe Violett! Come see this power couple share stories and songs about their journeys of rediscovering self-love on the path to Independence.

Tickets are available in advance for $15, and at the door for $20, with a 2-drink Minimum. More Information on all of our productions, and tickets: www.sensibletheatre.co





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You