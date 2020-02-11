Connect With Live Music With PIANO BAR LIVE! at Brandy's Piano Bar

PIANO BAR LIVE! is lighting up screens worldwide from Brandy's Piano Bar, Mondays at 7pm. The Piano Bar is that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create as we connect with live music. If you can't be in our live studio audience, you can watch PIANO BAR LIVE! produced by ScoBar Entertainment, streaming at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive to chat on Facebook with old friends and new, as we all watch together.

Joining Piano Bar Maestro, Michael McAssey at the keys, with co-host "singer/slinger" Bobby Belfry, is a veritable Who's Who of Piano Bar, Cabaret and Broadway! PIANO BAR LIVE! is an interactive, live-streaming Piano Bar experience.

Guests for February 17th are Cynthia Crane, Michael Musto, Michael Marotta, Rosetta Stone, Jessica Lochie & David Foley.

DATE:

Every Monday @7pm

PLACE:

Brandy's Piano Bar - 235 East 84th Street, NYC (212) 744-4949

TICKETS:

NO COVER CHARGE - 2 drink minimum

INFORMATION:

www.pianobarlive.com or www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive

Click here to go visit Brandy's website




