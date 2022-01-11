Composers Concordance to Present SOUND LIBERATION ï»¿at Chelsea Table + Stage

Composers Concordance will present i??Sound Liberation on Friday, February 11th, 2022 at Chelsea Table + Stage.

Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation will present a concert showcasing their new album 'Lets Save The World Suite'. The suite is based on a poem by Erik T. Johnson and scored for Franz Hackl - trumpet, Paul Carlon - sax, Gene Pritsker - guitar, Jose Moura - bass, Damien Bassman - drums. This was the first in-studio recording Sound Liberation did after the pandemic lockdown. The concert will also include new music, such as the premiere of the songs ''Outside' and 'Time Does Not Bring Relief' featuring opera singer Adriana ValdÃ©s and R&B singer David Banks. The event will also include compsotions from their past albums with opera singers Adriana Valdes and Charles Coleman, poets Erik T. Johnson & Robert C. Ford and other surprises.

Sound Liberation:

Adriana ValdÃ©s - soprano voice

Charles Coleman (Das Krooner)- baritone voice

David Banks (DBanx) - r&b voice

Gene Pritsker (Noizepunk) - guitar/rap

Greg Baker - guitar

Franz Hackl - trumpet

Paul Carlon - sax

Jose Moura - bass

Joe Abba - drums

guests

Erik T. Johnson & Robert C. Ford (Wall Street Poet) - poets

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.