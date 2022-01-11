Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Composers Concordance to Present SOUND LIBERATION ï»¿at Chelsea Table + Stage

pixeltracker

The event will also include compsotions from their past albums with opera singers Adriana Valdes and Charles Coleman, poets Erik T. Johnson & Robert C. Ford and more.

Jan. 11, 2022 Â 
Composers Concordance to Present SOUND LIBERATION ï»¿at Chelsea Table + Stage

Composers Concordance will present i??Sound Liberation on Friday, February 11th, 2022 at Chelsea Table + Stage.

Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation will present a concert showcasing their new album 'Lets Save The World Suite'. The suite is based on a poem by Erik T. Johnson and scored for Franz Hackl - trumpet, Paul Carlon - sax, Gene Pritsker - guitar, Jose Moura - bass, Damien Bassman - drums. This was the first in-studio recording Sound Liberation did after the pandemic lockdown. The concert will also include new music, such as the premiere of the songs ''Outside' and 'Time Does Not Bring Relief' featuring opera singer Adriana ValdÃ©s and R&B singer David Banks. The event will also include compsotions from their past albums with opera singers Adriana Valdes and Charles Coleman, poets Erik T. Johnson & Robert C. Ford and other surprises.

Sound Liberation:

Adriana ValdÃ©s - soprano voice

Charles Coleman (Das Krooner)- baritone voice

David Banks (DBanx) - r&b voice

Gene Pritsker (Noizepunk) - guitar/rap

Greg Baker - guitar

Franz Hackl - trumpet

Paul Carlon - sax

Jose Moura - bass

Joe Abba - drums

guests

Erik T. Johnson & Robert C. Ford (Wall Street Poet) - poets

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler

More Hot Stories For You

  • Winifred Haun & Dancers PresentsÂ THE LIGHT RETURNS at Unity TempleÂ 
  • Debbie Allen Dance Academy Announces Tehvon Fowler Chapman as New Executive DirectorÂ 
  • English National Ballet Artistic Director and Lead Principal Dancer Tamara Rojo CBE to Step Down
  • Juan JosÃ© Escalante Joins National Dance Institute as Executive Director