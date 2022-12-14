Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Composer Randy Edelman to Perform at Chelsea Table And Stage in January

Randy will rock the house with his off the hook film and television soundtrack medleys: My Cousin Vinny, Last of the Mohicans, Billy Madison, and more.

Dec. 14, 2022  

In the vast New York cosmos, a Supernova of fiery brilliance will be unleashing his stellar talent across the city's dynamic skyline leaving his audience with an unparalleled brightness through a raging tsunami of symphonic textures, and musical triumphs in an electrifying, heartwarming and incredible journey and conquest through this globally celebrated career. Illustrious composer Randy Edelman will return to the trending Chelsea Table and Stage (152 W 26th Street in the Hilton Fashion District Hotel), for one night only on Saturday January 28th, 2023 at 9:00 pm.

Winter in New York is not a season but rather a celebration. It offers an immense sense of magic and wonder bringing breathtaking snowy landscapes, the warm touch of friends drinking hot chocolate tainted with peppermint by the fireplace, a white blanket hugging the trees and keeping them cozy, the glassy surface of a frozen pond that shows the reflections of our face is radiant with joy. Come share the joy and warmth of winter with Randy through his heartwarming music....

With an eloquent enthusiasm Randy will rock the house with his off the hook film and television soundtrack medleys, (My Cousin Vinny, Last of the Mohicans, Billy Madison, Dragonheart, While You We're Sleeping, MacGyver ( from NBC's hit TV series), and so much more. His touching stories and humerus antidotes echo his pop tunes including Uptown, Uptempo Woman, Concrete and Clay, Comin' Out The Other Side, and his latest Pretty Girls, as well as his super hits recorded by legends and icons such as A Weekend in New England (As recorded by Barry Manilow), Isn't it a Shame (as recorded by Patti LaBelle), My Place (as recorded by Super hip-hop Star Nelly), and a vast catalog of others.

The aristocracy of rhapsody, and pianist couture Randy Edelman is at the height of his powerful creativity as evidenced by his newest dark and beautiful soundtrack The Besst Inside, which is perhaps his fiercest hour.

