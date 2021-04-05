Complete Casting Announced For THE MUSIC OF WAITRESS, A KITCHEN CABARET

Michael Anthony Theatrical has announced its latest cabaret, "The Music of: Waitress." This virtual performance art will be streamed on Sunday, May 9th at 7:00PM EST on Michael Anthony Theatrical's Official Youtube Page. This performance will feature the musical's most popular songs, including "What's Inside/Opening Up," What Baking Can Do," "Bad Idea," You Matter to Me," She Used to Be Mine," and more!

"The Music of: Waitress" is produced and directed by Michael Restaino*, musically supervised by Skyler Fortgang and choreographed by Madeline Dunn. This performance will include appearances by Marley Armstrong (Young American's Tour, Satin Dollz), Steven Grant Douglas* (Ghost The Musical, Donna: The Donna Summer Musical, All Shook Up), Maddison Gilcrease (The Wizard of Oz, Newsies, A Chorus Line), Hana Imarhane (The Talls, Fiddler On The Roof), Lindsey Litka (Side Show, Little Shop of Horrors, The Wild Party), Kenneth Miles Lopez* (Michael Anthony Theatrical's "Nightmare on Christopher Street" and "You Will Be Found"), Sabrina Marlene* (Most Happy Fella, Hairspray, Michael Anthony Theatrical's "The Music of: RENT"), Jenn Maurer* (HBO's Divorce, Elf: The Musical, A Man Of No Importance), Elexis Morton (Ragtime, Little Shop of Horrors, Disney Cruise Line), Rachel Sarah Mount* (The Color Purple, Sista's: The Musical, Legally Blonde), Melissa Musial (Into the Woods, Avenue Q, Violet), Nicole Raviv, Phil Sloves* (Spongebob: The Musical), Shawn William Smith (Waitress, The Brat Pack, Michael Anthony Theatrical's "The Music of: RENT"), Olivia Valli* (Wicked, Jersey Boys, Michael Anthony Theatrical's "The Music of: RENT").

*Members of The Actors Equity Association

"These are trying times, especially for the theater community," Restaino said. "Through the years, Michael Anthony Theatrical has worked with over five hundred professional performers and musicians. We are a family. Although we cannot share the stage together at this time, the creativity of the company and opportunity for our treasured performers must continue. We are so excited to continue our virtual 2021 season celebrating Sara Barielles' Tony nominated score. We have the perfect ingredients for a sweet, sweet night. You won't want to miss this one."

The Music of: Waitress will premiere on Sunday, May 9th at 7:00PM EST on Michael Anthony Theatrical's Official Youtube Page.