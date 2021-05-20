Comedienne Taffy Jaffe To Appear In THROUPLE at Norwood Club May 21st

Broadway World Cabaret has received late-breaking news that popular New York City stand-up comedian Taffy Jaffe will be appearing in the show THROUPLE on Friday, May 21st at the Norwood Club in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood. Jaffe, a regular at Tulis McCall's Monologues and Madness monologue series, entered the world of entertainment after a successful career as a therapist (Taffy prefers "shrink"), capturing the attention of audiences and bookers around the city. A winner at the Gotham Comedy Club's Ladies of Laughter Festival, Taffy has appeared at Birdland for Jim Caruso's Cast Party and The Lineup With Susie Mosher, as well as the Boston Comedy Festival, The Friars Club, and on Lena Dunham's Woman of the Hour podcast. Recently the ageless comedienne had what she calls "a great audition" for a popular television talent show... whether or not she got in is yet to be announced, though her audition will be seen on television on June 1st.

Ms. Jaffe's appearance this week will be in the show THROUPLE, which is being presented at the Norwood Club, which is described as a private arts club, though entry into the show is not restricted to members - anyone can attend, courtesy of the ticket link HERE. Audience members will be welcomed into the venue at 8 pm EST for an 8:30 pm start of what Throuple publicity releases are declaring "The hottest, most salacious comedy show you'll ever attend."



You're invited to THROUPLE, an elevated comedy show filled with glitz, glam, moonlight, and most essentially, laughter!

THROUPLE is a 90 min Comedy Show in the heart of Chelsea that combines music, stand-up, and old Hollywood magic.

This comedic speakeasy experience will thrill and titillate you with the finest comedy and debauchery New York City has to offer. We feature comedians you've seen on Comedy Central, Netflix, and loitering at the bar in the back.

Produced by comedians Nina Tarr (Just for Laughs), Harkness Granger (HBO's Girls), and Alex Kayhart (Buzzfeed), this THROUPLE never disappoints...

Doors open at 8 PM, the show is at 8:30 PM at the exclusive Norwood Social Club's heated outdoor garden. 2 drink minimum or food item. Be sure to check out the Norwood's sinfully delicious menu. And feel free to get dolled up!

P.S. Laughter is the best medicine... but don't get sick. Please do not attend if you don't intend to follow our safety protocols.

