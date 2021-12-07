Colm Reilly Headlines NY Irish Center's Holiday Concert This Month



The distinguished singer-performer The distinguished singer-performer Colm Reilly leads the New York Irish Center (NYIC) in a dinner-show holiday celebration, "New York Croons for Christmas," on Friday December 10, at 7pm.

"New York Crooners for Christmas: Colm Reilly in Concert," which takes place in the center's newly remodeled storefront theater, The Reilly Room, benefits NYIC's mix of cultural and social programs that support diverse local communities within and beyond the Irish diaspora. For tickets, which are $60 (includes buffet dinner) visit www.newyorkirishcenter.org To ensure our mutual safety, NYIC guests must provide proof of vaccination with ID at the door. All NYIC staff members are fully vaccinated.

NYIC recently launched a new concert series "Ireland Live... From New York" with the violin virtuoso Gregory Harrington, and is currently programming a new popular jazz series featuring distinguished and emerging talents. All major theater, music, and comedy events (the Center launched a new comedy series "LIC Laughs" last month) take place in the Reilly Room (named after Paddy Reilly), the center's newly remodeled, flexible seating storefront theatre. NYIC's fully owned 10,000 sq. ft Jackson Avenue facility, which opened in 2005, just celebrated its 15th anniversary in September.

Also on NYIC's holiday calendar are "Santa Visits the New York Irish Center" (Sun Dec 12, 1pm free), and a "Christmas Showcase" displaying the talents of all the many groups conducting classes throughout the year (Tue Dec 14, 7pm $15). Walking tours, and a live-action Christmas diorama are also part of the Christmas schedule.

NYIC runs several community enrichment programs responding to changing demographics and needs of New York's Irish diaspora. These include its Wednesday Lunch Club -- one of the most popular active retirement gatherings in New York City -- and "The Story Continues" -- NYIC's quarterly LGBTQ+ networking event, featuring prominent voices from the community and a safe space for conversation and advocacy. NYIC also houses Solace House, a provider of free, confidential suicide prevention counseling for one-on-one, group or family mental health support. Solace House's services are available for anyone seeking help.