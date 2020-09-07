Clivio Penned To Headline First Virtual Benefit Concert Of Fall For Boston Theatre

The event takes place on Sunday, September 13th at 8pm EST.

The Regent Theatre in Arlington, MA has provided arts and entertainment to the Greater Boston area for over 100 years. Serge Clivio has been a part of that tradition for about 20 of them. We caught up with Serge, virtually, to chat about the benefit concert that is set to stream live on YouTube and Facebook on Sunday, September 13th at 8pm EST. 100% of proceeds will go to The Regent Theatre's reopening campaign.

When asked to describe the show in one sentence, Clivio stated, "This show is about lifting each other up with LOVE through music." Clivio began performing at The Regent Theatre when he was only 5 years old. His first taste of professional stage time came thanks to this 500-seat venue. "The Regent is very special to me." says Clivio, "That stage is truly where I learned how to become an entertainer. When you are trying to master your craft, technique almost overrules all else - I think it is so easy to forget about the performing and entertaining aspect of the job. The Regent Theatre gave me experience performing for large audiences with live sound, live instruments, live technicians and everything else. I was pretty muted forced to learn the ins and outs of live performing on that stage. I didn't know it back then - but I look back now and think, 'Wow - I was VERY lucky to have that!' I would be nowhere near the performer that I am today if I didn't get that raw experience as a child. I truly believe that The Regent and those audiences molded me an immense amount - everything from my performing preferences, to style and more come from my first tastes at The Regent."

A Virtual Evening With Serge Clivio: A Live-Streamed Benefit Concert for The Regent Theatre will once again feature his Music Director, Mike Stapleton, on the piano. This will mark Stapleton and Serge's 7th concert together in the past 2 years. Supporting the duo will be Matt Sewell (Guitar), Seth Eliser (Drums) and Molly Keane-Dreyer (Backup Vocals). Alex Spurlock is listed as Artistic Associate for the event. But, that is not all! Serge also let us know that there will be 3 very special guests joining him. Molly Keane-Dreyer, who has appeared in all 6 previous shows, lends a guest vocal spot, as well as Drew Arisco (Something Rotten! National Tour) and Allie Seibold (The Lightning Thief National Tour) who penned Serge's second single, "Kiss Me One More Time."

We asked Serge what exactly we can expect from this show and how it all really came together over this strange time of virtual living. Clivio replied, "We are going to be taking some of our all-time favorites from past shows, give you a tease of our upcoming show, and sprinkle in some originals. Everything will be completely stripped down and have brand new arrangements. Really though, the point of this show is to raise money for the arts. The Regent Theatre has given me so many great gifts over the years and they are absolutely a staple of entertainment in the Greater Boston community. There was no doubt in my mind that this is something that I wanted to do. Giving back is very important to me. You cannot forget where you come from. I think it is very necessary to turn back around once you get to where you are going - and this is one way that I am able to do that. I think that now more than ever we need the arts to lift us up - that is what I want this show to be focused on. If you can sit back, relax and join us at home (maybe forget about the struggles of the world right now) then we've accomplished what we set out to do for the evening. Also, everyone at home who watches has now done the right thing by donating even $5 to keep arts and entertainment alive back in Massachusetts. So, really I am begging people to watch - but for the purpose of making a difference and donating to a good cause! After all, LOVE is the answer. LOVE will always win."

A Virtual Evening With Serge Clivio: A Live-Streamed Benefit Concert for The Regent Theatre streams live on Sunday, September 13th at 8pm EST. Donations can be made now by going to www.regenttheatre.com. The show can be streamed on YouTube (@RegentTheatreVideo & @scliv12) or the Regent Theatre's Facebook page. All proceeds will go to The Regent Theatre's reopening campaign. Keep up to date on Serge's latest news and events by following him on social media @SergeClivio. Read more about The Regent Theatre below.

ABOUT THE REGENT THEATRE:

Built in 1916, the historic Regent Theatre remains true to its roots as a vibrant vaudeville house. An intimate 500-seat performing arts center with superior acoustics and comfortable seating, "Arlington's Show Place of Entertainment" features live music concerts, theatre, dance events, family entertainment, comedy, film specials, and more.

Conveniently located just minutes from Cambridge and Boston, the Regent is MBTA and handicap accessible with free parking across the street (nights and weekends after 3pm on Saturday) and a variety of great restaurants and shops within easy walking distance.

The Regent is dedicated to bringing the highest quality events to the area, and while we are a community theater attracting audiences from Arlington and the surrounding towns of suburban Boston, we have a number of exclusive events throughout the year with nationally and internationally known performers-many of whom are bona fide legends.

Covering a wide spectrum of genres, the following groups and solo artists have played the Regent during the past five years: Bellydance Superstars, Mickey Rooney, Paula Poundstone, Johnny Winter, Tower of Power, Taj Mahal, Hot Tuna, Count Basie Orchestra, Riders in the Sky, Beatlejuice, Deborah Henson-Conant, Steven Tyler, Asleep at the Wheel, Mountain, Vanilla Fudge, Rebecca Paris, Edgar Winter, Rory Block, John Mayall, Keith Emerson, Carl Palmer, Mike Smith of the Dave Clark Five, Dresden Dolls, The Von Trapp Children, The Russian American Kids Circus, Bonnie Bramlett, Nektar, Michelle Shocked, Neil Innes, NRBQ, Barry & The Remains, Honeyboy Edwards, Boys of the Lough, John Hammond, Loretta LaRoche, and Odetta.

