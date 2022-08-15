Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The performance is set for September 11, 2022.

Aug. 15, 2022  
Cindy Firing Brings YOU & I to the Laurie Beechman Theatre

After a successful run this spring to sold out crowds in Chicago and New York, Cindy Firing is bringing her Barbara Cook tribute show back to New York City for a return engagement at The Laurie Beechman Theatre!

"You & I" tells the story of Barbara Cook - the woman behind the legend - with songs she sang throughout her 70-year career. Whether falling in love with "The Music Man" on Broadway, swinging it with a band at Carnegie Hall, or enrapturing audiences worldwide with the Great American Songbook, Barbara was praised for her masterful storytelling. Accomplished storyteller, Cindy Firing brings her "impressive vocals, megawatt energy and heart" as she reveals the loves, losses, and life lessons that fueled Barbara's artistry and made her a star.

MUSIC DIRECTOR John Cook

DIRECTOR Marshall Mays

NYC RETURN ENGAGEMENT

Sunday, 9/11 @ 4:00 pm

The Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café, 407 W 42nd Street

$25 tickets available for Sunday, September 11 @ 4 pm

There is a $25 food/beverage minimum at the venue.


