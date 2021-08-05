Christy Altomare to Join Liz Callaway as a Special Guest in Her Feinstein's/54 Below Streaming Show

Feinstein's/54 Below has announced that Liz Callaway will be joined by special guest Christy Altomare in her streaming show Comin' Around Again Monday, August 9 at 7pm ET.

Christy Altomare and Liz Callaway previously collaborated on a duet of "Journey To The Past" from Anastasia, in which both actresses have portrayed the title role. This music video can be viewed below!

Broadway favorite Liz Callaway returns to Feinstein's/54 Below this summer with Comin' Around Again, a rousing celebration of the return of live music for live audiences. Liz will sing beloved songs by Stephen Sondheim, Maltby & Shire, Stephen Schwartz, Carly Simon, and much more.

Liz Callaway is a Tony Award® nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award® nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. In addition, Ms. Callaway has established a major career as a concert and recording artist.

Christy Altomare originated the role of Anya in the Broadway production of Anastasia for which she received the Theatre World Award and was nominated for an Outer Critics Award and a Drama Desk Award for lead actress in a musical. She made her Broadway debut playing the role of Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia!. Off-Broadway, Christy portrayed the role of Sue Snell in MCC's revival of Carrie the Musical. Christy can be heard in the cast recordings of both Anastasia and Carrie. She toured the country in the first national tour of Spring Awakening, playing role of Wendla Bergman. Regional credits include Jerusha Abbott in John Caird and Paul Gordon's production of Daddy Long Legs, Guinevere in Camelot at Drury Lane in Chicago, and most recently, Nellie Forbush in South Pacific at the Aspen Music Festival. Christy is a graduate of the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. Along with her passion for musical theater, she is a songwriter/recording artist, who recently released her new album of original music called Wandering Bird.

Live from Feinstein's/54 Below was designed to make more shows accessible to fans from across the globe. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue through a combination of wide shots, unique angles, and dynamic close ups - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

Streaming services for this series are provided by BroadwayWorld Events.

Tickets are also available for this show in-person on August 8-9 at 7pm, with prices starting at $55. Please note that Ms. Altomare will only be performing on August 9th. For more information, visit 54Below.com/LizCallaway.