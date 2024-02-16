Christopher Sieber to Join SHITZPROBE at Asylum NYC This Month

Get ready for an evening of raucous laughter and unparalleled entertainment as Shitzprobe takes the stage at the newly-renovated Asylum NYC on Friday, February 23rd at 8PM. This special performance stars Tony Award-nominee Christopher Sieber, who will be improvising a musical for the very first time. Joining a stellar cast of New York's best musical comedians, Christopher will throw away the script and make up a musical on the spot. The show is completely improvised - all the lyrics, melodies, lines of dialogue, and dance moves are totally unrehearsed, including all of the music created by a live band featuring music director Adrien Pellerin on the piano, Al Vetere on drums, and Steve Jabas on guitar.

Shitzprobe is the opening and closing night of a brand-new musical. What's the title? We don't know yet! The show invites the audience to join in the fun and suggest the title of musical that will never be seen again. Some favorite audience-suggested show titles include "Can She Even Walk in Heels?", "Millennials and Margaritas", and "Moby and The Incredible Dick".

Christopher is not the only Broadway superstar hitting the Asylum NYC stage on February 23rd. He's joined by Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day, Hair) and Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), along with improv veterans Daniel Tepper, Nikita Burdein, and Shitzprobe co-creators Ali Reed and Kiki Mikkelsen.

We don't know what role Christopher will have to add to his resume after his star turn in Shitzprobe - the show doesn't exist yet! - but he is an acclaimed Broadway veteran. Christopher was nominated for two Tony Awards for his performances as Lord Farquaad in Shrek the Musical and as Sir Dennis Galahad in Spamalot, and his other Broadway credits include Company (Harry), The Prom (Trent Oliver), Matilda (Miss Trunchbull), Pippin (Charles), La Cage aux Folles (Georges), Chicago (Billy Flynn), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Trevor Graydon), Beauty and the Beast (Gaston), Into the Woods, and Triumph of Love (Agis).

Christopher joins a long list of past Shitzprobe guests like Jackie Hoffman (Hairspray, FX's Feud), Izzy McCalla (Shucked!, Water for Elephants), Emma Pittman (Chicago, The Outsiders) and Barrett Wilbert Weed (Heathers, Mean Girls). Other guests have starred in Broadway shows like Wicked, Come from Away, Waitress, Into The Woods, Back to the Future, Company, Godspell, Kinky Boots, and many, many more.

Shitzprobe was created in 2021 by Kiki Mikkelsen, Adrien Pellerin, and Ali Reed. Ali, Kiki, and Adrien are veterans of the New York City improv scene working to bring improvised musical theatre to the Broadway stage. They have over 30 years of combined experience studying, teaching, and performing improv all over New York City and internationally.

Shitzprobe is one of the inaugural shows opening in the newly-renovated Asylum NYC space at 123 East 24th Street. In addition to the 150-seat theater, the space features a premium bar and VIP lounge and is a premiere destination for a night of New York City entertainment. Shitzprobe is kicking off a year-long run at Asylum NYC, performing twice a month on the 2nd and 4th Fridays.

Performance Details:

Shitzprobe, featuring Tony Award-nominee Christopher Sieber

Friday, February 23rd at 8:00 PM

Asylum NYC - 123 E 24th St, New York, NY 10010

For tickets and more info, visit www.shitzprobe.com.