Additional performers include Kathryn D. Allison, Joomin Hwang, Jana Jackson, Max Avramis, Emma Federer, Katryna Marttala, Logan Marttala, with host Samella Carryl.

May. 26, 2021  

Christine Dwyer, Matt DeAngelis, Donna Vivino & More To Take Part In CABARET ON THE COUCH For Arts For Immigrants

The online series Cabaret on the Couch will return Friday, May 28th with an all-star lineup of performers. Celebrating its 15th month of show tunes, original music, and dazzling duets, the evening will benefit Arts for Immigrants: a professional artists-based community that creates new opportunities specifically designed for the unique environment in which immigrant artists are living. Learn more about their mission at artsforimmigrants.com.

Performers include Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Christine Dwyer (Wicked, Waitress Nat'l Tour), Donna Vivino (Wicked), Kathryn D. Allison (Company), Joomin Hwang (The Prom), Jana Jackson, Max Avramis, Emma Federer, Katryna Marttala, and Logan Marttala, alongside host Samella Carryl. Additional contributions from Arts for Immigrants organization members. Tune into the show here.

Cabaret on the Couch debuted in March 2020 with a virtual benefit for The Tank NYC. To date, the show has supported 12 organizations, and been home to over 100 artists, including rising star talent, and special guests from Hamilton, Mean Girls, In the Heights, Hadestown, Wicked and more!

The Cabaret on the Couch team includes: Hannah Hall [Talent Director], Elizabeth Fahsbender [Social Media Manager], Tori Vitucci [Showrunner] and Ian McQueen [Producer]. To stay up-to-date, follow along on Instagram: @cabaretonthecouchlive.


