Christina Bianco Will Play Final New York Performance in January 8th 54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! at Feinstein's/54 Below

Nearly three months ago, singing actress Christina Bianco bid farewell to New York City and began the process of relocating to the United Kingdom, there to tour the country with a production of the play LITTLE VOICE. Ms. Bianco, a successful nightclub performer and YouTube sensation, has been finding much success on the continent as of late, playing Fanny Brice in the first-ever production of FUNNY GIRL in Paris. Ending her run in the smash-hit production just days before the New York City lockdown, Bianco spent her quarantine entertaining fans and followers online, emerging from the show business shutdown with an offer to play a dream role overseas. With the Little Voice offer signed, sealed, and delivered, Christina made the announcement that she would be trading in bagels and lox for tea and crumpets, and the move began. In October Bianco played a farewell concert to a sold-out house at Birdland and, days later, began the relocation process, returning to appear in occasional group shows around NYC.

This Friday Christina Bianco will sing in Manhattan one last time.

January 8th at 9:45 pm the actress and impressionist will make a guest appearance as one of the ensemble members of 54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, a long-standing series at the Supper Club helmed by impresario Scott Siegel. Mr. Siegel has developed a sturdy reputation for curating talent and information and presenting the two in a marriage of music and merriment, not just in this concert series but in many theme shows that appear around the city throughout the year, though 54 Below is where audience members can find him and his productions most of the time. Siegel has a clear list of favorites for his shows, as regulars can almost always count on Lianne Marie Dobbs, Ben Jones, and Carole J. Bufford to appear on the bill. Ms. Bianco is definitely an actor Mr. Siegel favors and this will be a special opportunity for the producer/director and the actress/singer to bid one another (and the fans) a fond farewell.

The 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits shows always features Mr. Siegel hosting and reciting facts, tidbits, and trivia for the audience about the shows that have made Broadway fans happy throughout history, while his stable of talent performs the hits. Whether Ms. Bianco is crooning a ballad like "The Music That Makes Me Dance" (a particular highlight in her October Birdland show) or belting one of the many diva numbers for which she is well-known and loved both in-person and online, this Saturday night will be one to remember, for the fans and for the 54 Below patrons who will be getting their introduction to Bianco. With Christina's inclusion in an already impressive cast list, it promises to be an exciting night.

From Christina Bianco's Facebook page:

Ok NYC, you're getting one last, final pop-up performance from me! I'll be doing a little 'farewell' set at Feinstein's/54 Below this Saturday January 8th at 9:45pm with Scott Siegel's 'Broadways Greatest Hits!' I'm choosing my Bway faves & will even do also some Forbidden Broadway song clips too!

If you're vaccinated & ready for a fabulous night of music, swing by 54 & help send me off in style!

The January 8 performance will feature:

Gabrielle Baker (Broadway's Rising Stars)

Christina Bianco (2-time Drama Desk Nominee, 40 million views on YouTube, giving her farewell performance before moving to the UK to star in Little Voice)

Carole J. Bufford (Nightlife Award-winning vocalist)

Ben Jones (Musical theater/opera/symphony concert star)

Kelly Sheehan (42nd Street)

Bryan Hunt (Irving Berlin's White Christmas)