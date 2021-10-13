Christina Bianco To Take Final Birdland Bow In Two Days Time With A LOT TO UNPACK October 15 & 16

BIRDLAND THEATER PRESENTS

Christina Bianco

"A LOT TO UNPACK"

HER FINAL NEW YORK SHOWS BEFORE MOVING TO LONDON

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS Nicolas King AND Jeremy Miloszewicz

OCTOBER 15-16

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Christina Bianco in her new show "A Lot to Unpack" on Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16 at 8:30 PM. Her bags are packed for London but before she leaves her hometown this globetrotting, genre-crossing, multi-voiced, multi-wig-wearing funny girl has some serious unpacking to do, from her stint playing Fanny Brice in Funny Girl in Paris, to her upcoming turn in Little Voice, and how "RuPaul's Drag Race," pirates and glitter curtains saved her life. With the help of her fabulous band and some very special guests including vocalist Nicolas King and trumpet player Jeremy Miloszewicz, Christina will use music, comedy, and impressions to get to the bottom of her baggage and give New York the farewell performance it deserves. Brad Simmons serves as music director. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York

From stage to screen, Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. She captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her 'diva' impression videos, gaining over 25 million views. Dubbed "the girl of a thousand voices," Christina has performed on major television programs such as "The Ellen Degeneres Show" and NBC's "Today" in the US, and "The Paul O'Grady Show" and "This Morning" in the UK.

A two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina made her West End debut starring in The Menier Chocolate Factory's hailed production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre in London. Most recently, Christina played the iconic role of Fanny Brice at the Theatre Marigny's celebrated production of Funny Girl in Paris. She was awarded the Trophee De Le Comedie Musicale for her performance. New York credits include Forbidden Broadway Goes to Rehab (Drama Desk nomination), the one-woman, multi-character comedy Application Pending (Drama Desk nomination), The Marvelous Wonderettes (Missy), and Newsical the Musical. Her television credits include the iTV's "The Imitation Game," the POP TV sitcom "Impress Me," Hallmark's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" and frequent voice work for "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Christina has performed her critically acclaimed concerts to sold out crowds in NYC and across the U.S. In the UK, she's enjoyed extended runs headlining at London's Hippodrome, Royal Albert Hall's Elgar Room, Live at Zedel's, The Charing Cross Theatre, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and completed her second UK tour First Impressions in 2019. She recently made concert debuts in Switzerland, Spain, South Africa and Australia's The Sydney Opera House. Her debut live album, Life of the Party, is available on iTunes and other major music platforms.

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Christina Bianco in "A Lot to Unpack" on Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16 at 8:30 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland Theater is located downstairs at Birdland Jazz Club, 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.

