Christina Bianco Brings ME, MYSELF, AND EVERYONE ELSE to Holmdel Theatre's 'Broadway At The Barn' Series

Holmdel Theatre Company has announced tickets are now on sale for the next installment of their 2021 Broadway At the Barn series with Christina Bianco: Me, Myself, and Everyone Else on Saturday, September 18 at 8 PM ET.

Internationally acclaimed singer, actor and impressionist Christina Bianco makes her Holmdel debut with Me, Myself and Everyone Else, an eclectic evening of music and comedy. Known for her versatile vocals and uncanny impressions, this two-time Drama Desk award nominee will celebrate the world's most iconic vocalists and pop-culture personalities from yesterday and today.

From stage to screen, Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences to their feet. She captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her 'diva' impression videos, gaining over 25 million views. Dubbed 'the girl of a thousand voices,' Christina has performed on major TV programs in the US and the UK such as The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Today Show, The Paul O'Grady Show, and This Morning.

Featuring music direction by the multi-talented, and Holmdel favorite, Brad Simmons, Christina will reinvent your favorite pop songs, standards and show tunes, spanning a staggering range of styles and genres. Having recently starred as Fanny Brice in the Theatre Marigny's celebrated production of Funny Girl in Paris, Bianco will also include a few excerpts from the beloved musical. And no Christina Bianco show is complete without her spontaneous 'unlikely interpretations,' paring a singer and song of your choice on the spot! From Barbra Streisand to Adele. From Marilyn Monroe to Midge Maisel. No era is left unexplored.

"I am beyond delighted to have Christina bring her extraordinary talent to Holmdel," said Holmdel Theatre Company Executive Director Colleen Cook. "Christina offers a unique show unlike any other and I cannot wait for our audiences to experience it."

This performance will be a live in-person full capacity event INSIDE the Duncan Smith Theatre. In order to provide the safest environment for its patrons, proof of Covid vaccination will be required for entry. All current Covid guidelines will be followed at that time.

Tickets are $45 and now on sale online. Sound and lighting design by HTC Technical Director Chris Szczerbienski. This installment of Broadway at the Barn is sponsored by Doreen DeMarco and Kimberly Ardise of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Fox & Roach Realtors, Joe and Keri Todisco, JGS Insurance Gluck & Allen, LLC, WilkinGuttenplan CPAs & Advisors. Additional information available at https://www.holmdeltheatrecompany.org/christinabianco

Photo Credit: William Ernst