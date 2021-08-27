Chris Urquiaga Presents Latin Music Night At Feinstein's/54 Below With Gabi Campo, Nathan Lucrezio, And More

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents CHRIS URQUIAGA's LATIN MUSIC NIGHT, featuring several Broadway artists.

Come enjoy a night of Latin music presented by Latin pop artist CHRIS URQUIAGA (aka JChris) and an all-star Broadway cast! Latin music is embedded into NYC's culture, so it's only fitting that they will pay homage by dedicating a night to the genre. You will hear selections from the Broadway repertoire (such as In The Heights and West Side Story), Latin pop standards and fun original tunes penned by URQUIAGA and co-songwriters. You'll even hear Latin-infused selections from the musical URQUIAGA is writing with Jordan Silver called Mr. Manhattan!, a musical comedy about gentrification.

The show also features artists Eric Anthony Lopez (The Phantom Of The Opera, American Idol), IVAN CARLO (HBO's Gossip Girl), Gabi Campo (West Side Story, The Prom), Nathan Lucrezio (Diana, Aladdin), Mia Pinero (West Side Story), ADRIENNE VELASCO STORRS (National Tour of Elf The Musical), and ANNA PALOMA (The New York Harmonics).

Shares URQUIAGA, "I hope that audiences enjoy and learn about the Latin music repertoire that they might not have known a lot about before the show. I want the audience to feel joyful and celebrate Latin music."

CHRIS URQUIAGA plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 17, 2021 at 9:45. There is a $30-$70 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Follow along with CHRIS URQUIAGA on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Spotify, YouTube, Twitter, and jchrisofficial.com.