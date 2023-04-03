Chris Thompson's TWO FORESKINS WALK INTO A BAR Returns To Club Cumming By Popular Demand

Following his sell-out debut at Club Cumming, Chris Thompson's 'Foreskin' is back by popular demand.

Award winning British playwright, Chris Thompson, will perform excerpts from his his hit autobiographical podcast 'Two Foreskins Walk into a Bar', at Club Cumming this month.

With his 10-year relationship at an end and his career going down the toilet, loser British playwright Chris Thompson heads to New York City where he embarks on a journey of sexual liberation and self discovery. But as he searches for connection, he faces up to the harsh realities of city life and the limitations of his own desires. An unflinching and hilarious account of starting your life again when you're a bottom who has hit rock bottom.

'Chris Thompson can write moments so raw and tender they make the audience gasp.' The Sunday Times

Chris Thompson is an award winning playwright and screenwriter. In the UK his work has been performed at The National Theatre,The Royal Court and the Bush Theatre. His play 'Carthage' garnered several high profile UK Theatre awards including the Pearson Playwriting Award and played to rave reviews including Time Out Critics Choice. His gay surrogacy drama, 'Of Kith and Kin' was described as 'a triumph' and 'the best British gay play since My Night with Reg.' (Whatsonstage) His LGBT play for youth and teens, 'Dungeness', has had over 100 joyful productions and counting. He has several film and TV projects in the pipeline in the UK and USA, not least just closing the deal on the TV adaptation of 'Two Foreskins walk Into a Bar.'

TWO FORESKINS WALK INTO A BAR

written and performed by Chris Thompson

Venue: CLUB CUMMING

Date: Monday 17th April

Time: 8-9pm

No cover

Club Cumming: 505 E 6th Street, NY, 10009

Phone: 917-819-2486

Transport:

Subway: 4, 6 to Astor Place.

Cross street: Between Avenue A and Avenue B.

