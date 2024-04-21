Cheo Bourne Returns To Don't Tell Mama In Brand New Show THE BUCKET LIST!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cheo Bourne explores his bucket list through song, taking show tunes and R&B Soul and weaving them together for an unforgettable night at Don't Tell Mama. Albert Leroy, semi-retired Broadway star and Cinncinati native, guest stars - back by popular demand after a successful, albeit short, run in early 2020 in NYC. Which performer will you enjoy more? Can you even tell them apart?

Cheo Bourne is an actor, singer, and cabaret artist who toured for 3 years nationally and internationally with the famed singing group The Platters as well as performing his own cabaret works and theater in and around New York City, where he lives with his husband and daughter. Cheo's cabaret works include the twice MAC Award-nominated Moy-Borgen and Bourne's Office Party, Touche, HELLO, Never Far From Home, You and I, Journey Home and Get Ready. He was first runner-up in Mama's Next Big Act competition in 2016 at Don't Tell Mama's. Cheo's regional theater credits include Shine! and The Water Dream (New York Musical Theater Festival, NYMF); The Battles (The Gym at Judson); Xanadu, Jerry Springer - The Opera (SpeakEasy Stage Company); Passing Strange, Hot Mikado, Cabaret (New Repertory Theater); Of Mice and Men, Animal Farm (New Rep On Tour); Harriet Jacobs (Underground Railway Theater); HONK! (Wheelock Family Theatre, Best Actor IRNE and Broadway World Award nominations); The Comedy of Errors (Commonwealth Shakespeare Co.);

Don't Tell Mama, 343 46th street between 8th and 9th ave.

May 2nd at 7 PM

May 11th at 4 PM

May 14th at 7 PM

May 25th at 7 PM