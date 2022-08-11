Chelsea Table + Stage Presents TAKE ME BACK TO MANHATTAN Musical Revue Next Month

Chelsea Table + Stage will present "Take Me Back to Manhattan" the new Emmy Award-nominated musical revue from Jazz at the Ballroom, hosted by NPR's Ophira Eiesenberg, on Saturday, September 3 at 7:00 PM.

A tribute to New York, the birthplace of the American Songbook, the evening sings the praises of the city where the Songbook has always hung its hat. In addition to bandleader Konrad Paszkudzki on piano, the evening features rising pop/jazz vocalists Anaïs Reno (Carnegie Hall, NY Philharmonic), Kyle Taylor Parker (Broadway's Kinky Boots, Pretty Woman), Vanisha Gould (Jazz at Lincoln Center, Smalls) and Olivia Chindamo (The Jazz Gallery, Birdland). The band features Jay Sawyer (Dee Dee Bridgewater, Montreal Jazz Festival) on drums, Dylan Shamat (Lea DeLaria, Cyrille Aimee) on bass, and Sam Raderman (The Hot Sardines, Freddy Cole) on guitar. Tickets are $40-65, in addition to a service charge. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

JAZZ AT THE BALLROOM is a non-profit organization committed to keeping swinging, classic jazz thriving, sharing this extraordinary American art form with the greater public and providing audiences with one-of-a-kind experiences. They work with the world's most talented jazz musicians in intimate and unique settings and focus on the Great American Songbook and the timeless elegance the music embraces. Their mission is to create an environment where every guest feels at home and each artist can share their stories, passion, and talent. Beyond ballroom concerts, the organization works to introduce, teach, and explore this incredible art form through their workshops, special events, and public concerts. Through these efforts, they keep unforgettable jazz standards alive in their community and foster a love of music in future generations.

Ophira Eisenberg is a Canadian--born standup comedian and writer. She hosts NPR's nationally syndicated comedy trivia show "Ask Me Another," which airs on 400+ stations. Ophira has appeared at Montreal's Just for Laughs Festival, The New Yorker Festival, The New York Comedy Festival, Moontower Comedy Festival, Bumbershoot, The Nantucket Film Festival, Women in Comedy Festival and more.

Konrad Paszkudzki, the event's pianist and bandleader, serves as Artistic Director of Jazz at the Ballroom. Originally from Perth, Australia, Konrad came to the U.S. for grad school at Miami's Frost School of Music, and moved on to New York to lead the house trio at 54 Below. In 2013, Konrad joined the John Pizzarelli Quartet. His 1000+ performances include such venues as New York's Café Carlyle, Bemelmans, Birdland, and Dizzy's; DC's Blues Alley, Montreal Jazz Festival, and LA's Walt Disney Concert Hall.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage