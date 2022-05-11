Chad Burris, Nathan Salstone & Troy Iwata Join WE WILL NOT BE SILENT at The Green Room 42

We Will Not Be Silent, a benefit concert to honor and support those courageously resisting oppression today, featuring songs from White Rose: The Musical, with book & lyrics by Brian Belding and music by Natalie Brice, will be presented at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue) on Thursday, May 19 at 7pm. Tickets may be obtained here.

White Rose is the true story of a group of German university students who secretly met to write, print, and distribute leaflets exposing Hitler's lies and deception to their fellow Germans during WWII. In the musical, Sophie Scholl arrives in Munich to join her brother, Hans, at the university. Inspired by a rebellious professor, Sophie joins with a group of fellow students to meet, discuss, and carry out their plans for resisting Nazi rule. Sophie is passionate, impulsive, and bold...traits that are dangerous in Hitler's Germany. White Rose is a passionate new musical which captures that spirit of bravery and rebellion.

Directed by Will Nunziata, the cast of Broadway favorites has now added Chad Burris (Frozen, Mean Girls), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter...) and Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), to the previously announced Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet), Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill), and Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon). Casting for the one-night-only concert is by Eisenberg/Beans Casting, and executive production/ general managed by Visceral Entertainment.

The proceeds from this concert will be donated to Human Rights Watch, which investigates abuses happening in all corners of the world, protecting vulnerable civilians, as well as refugees and children.

Cast Bios

Mauricio Martínez is a Mexican Emmy winning actor and recording artist whose body of work spans film, television, al-bums, concerts, plays and musicals. Broadway and National Tours: On Your Feet! Other US Credits: Unmasked (PaperMill Playhouse), Evita (Kansas City Rep), A Grand Night For Singing (Goodspeed Musicals), and Children of Salt (NYMF) Mexico City Credits: Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Saturday Night Fever, A View From The Bridge, Sweet Charity, The Drowsy Chaperone, Songs From An Unmade Bed, and The Last Five Years. TV Credits: NBC Universo's "El Vato" on Netflix and will soon be featured in Peacock's "Armas De Mujer", 40th Annual Kennedy Honors on CBS, The 2019 Gershwin Prize and "One Voice: The Songs We Share" with the American Pops Orchestra on PBS. Mauricio's music is available on all platforms. @MartinezMau on Instagram and Twitter.

Wren Rivera (they/them) is a nonbinary performer out of the NW suburbs of Chicago. Wren has also been seen in Jagged Little Pill (Jo Cover & Ensemble) and most recently on AppleTV's "WeCrashed". Shoutout to their alma mater, Ball State Uni-versity #chirpchirp, their agents at KMR, and their manager Eric Emery. Currently, you can also see them this summer in Between The Lines at the Tony Kiser Theater. Follow along with Wren on Instagram @w.t.rivera

Nic Rouleau is best known for his record-breaking 6.5-year run in The Book of Mormon where he played Elder Price for over 2500 performances on Broadway, in Chicago, and on The West End in London. He was also seen as Cornelius Hackl in the First National Tour of Hello, Dolly! starring Betty Buckley. Television credits include the upcoming Netflix se-ries "Uncoupled "starring Neil Patrick Harris, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Daddy's Boy, Netflix) and the 2012 Tony Awards on CBS. Nic has a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Theater from New York University's Steinhardt School.

Chad Burris Broadway: Almost Famous the Musical (Fall 2022), Mean Girls (Damian), and Frozen (Olaf) National Tour: The Book of Mormon Regional: Arkansas Rep, Cleveland Playhouse, Cape Playhouse, The Old Globe, and The MUNY. TV/Film: Evil, Better Nate Than Never.

Nathan Salstone is an actor singer songwriter musician. Credits include original Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hadestown 1st national tour. Off-Broadway: Enter Laughing (York Theater) Regional: Ahrens and Flaherty world premiere Knoxville (Asolo Rep), Rags (Goodspeed), Rock Of Ages (Pittsburgh CLO), Spring Awakening (TUTS). He holds a BFA in acting/ musical theater from Carnegie Mellon University.

Troy Iwata Film/TV: "WeCrashed" (AppleTV+), "Dash & Lily" (Netflix), "New Amsterdam" (NBC), "Katy Keene" (The CW), "Ray Donovan" (Showtime), "Tell Me A Story" (CBS), "Quantico" (ABC). Broadway: Be More Chill. Tours: The Lightning Thief (national). @mrtroyiwata

Creative Team Bios

Brian Belding (Book and Lyrics) Belding combined his love of musical theatre and passion for history, specifically resistance movements, to create White Rose The Musical. He previously taught high school history in the San Francisco Bay Area and his students can attest to his love of resistance stories.

Natalie Brice (Composer) Natalie is a musician with a tenacity for bringing original works to life. She has developed, musical directed, and accompa-nied full-length musicals and taught musical theatre. She is committed to encapsulate the camaraderie, youth, adrenaline, celebration, and heart of the White Rose resistance group into her music.

Will Nunziata (Director) is a New York City based director and creator of theatre, film, and television. Recently, Will directed the first NYC revival of the Tony-winning musical Over Here starring Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte, the first NYC revival of the Kander and Ebb musical The Act starring Tony Award winners Randy Graff and Cady Huffman, Broadway's Julia Murney, Karen Mason, "Veep"'s Anna Chlumsky; and conceived and directed the critically-acclaimed off-Broadway revue Our Guy, Cy: The Songs of Cy Coleman starring four Tony Award winners - Lillias White, Cady Huffman, Randy Graff, and Judy Kaye - all of whom worked with the late-great composer Cy Coleman. Co-conceived with and starring Tony Award winner Cady Huffman, Will co-conceived, wrote, and directed the critically acclaimed off-Broadway run of Miss Peggy Lee: In Her Own Words and Music for which he won the 2019 BroadwayWorld Award for Best Director for his work on the show. Upcoming projects: Little Black Book (Director, Co-Creator), Poupelle of Chimney Town: A New Musical (Director), Van Gogh: A New Musical (Director, Co-Creator), White Rose: A New Musical (Director), _Figaro: A New Romantic Thriller (Director, Co-Creator). For more, please visit www.WillNunziata.com

