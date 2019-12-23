Celllist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf Brings Broadway To Birdland, January 27

Broadway cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (Bridges of Madison County, A Little Night Music) will host an evening that explores beautiful melodies from Broadway and beyond. With Scots-born guitarist Steve Gibb, Mairi will also celebrate Robert Burns Night by weaving in some of Scotland's most beloved melodies, and inviting her guests to perform their own versions of Burns' timeless poetry.

Birdland, 315 West 44 Street, NYCMonday, January 27 at 7pm$30 cover, $10 food/drink minimum per person

Broadway cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (Bridges of Madison County, A Little Night Music) will host an evening that explores beautiful melodies from Broadway and beyond. Featured stars will be singer/composers Katie Thompson (Oklahoma, Pump Boys and Dinettes, Giant, R.R.R.E.D) and Bob Stillman (Grey Gardens, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Grand Hotel). With Scots-born guitarist Steve Gibb, Mairi will also invite her guests to perform their own versions of Robert Burns' timeless poetry in celebration of Burns Night. Additional special guests to be announced.

Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, a cellist originally from Scotland, has established a busy career as a solo, chamber, Broadway and recording artist. She has held chairs in sixteen Broadway productions, including The Bridges of Madison County, A Little Night Music, Sunday In The Park With George and My Fair Lady. Off-Broadway credits include Floyd Collins, Passionand the premier productions of The Last Five Years (Chicago 2001, NYC 2002), Her love of the Broadway genre has led to creating cello arrangements celebrating the music of Jason Robert Brown, Sara Bareilles, Adam Guettel, Jerry Bock, Stephen Schwartz. She has been a featured performer in concert with Christine Ebersole, Jeremy Jordan, Maria Friedman and Ariana DeBose. Following her sold-out debut at Birdland Jazz Club, she continues to headline concerts featuring Broadway's finest artists.

Katie Thompson is an actress and singer-songwriter. She was last seen as Aunt Eller in "Oklahoma" on Broadway, in the world premiere of "Renascence" by Carmel Dean and Dick Scanlan, and "R.R.R.E.D. a Secret Musical"- to which she wrote the music and lyrics. Other roles include: Vashti in "Giant" by Michael John LaChiusa & Sybille Pearson at The Public Theater NYC, The Witch in the world premiere of "Big Fish" by Andrew Lippa & John August at The Oriental Theater Chicago, & Rhetta Cup in"Pump Boys & Dinette's" at The City Center in NYC. She has been a featured composer in Playbill's "The Contemporary Musical Theater; Songwriter's You Should Know", and "It's Revving Up -The Next Generation of Female Songwriters..." columns and performance series' at Feinstein's 54Below, Lincoln Center's "New Contemporary Songbook" series, as well as their annual "Broadway's Future Songbook" series featuring original Christmas songs. Her original music and reimagined covers from her solo albums: "Private Page", "KT LIVE", and "What I've Done Right" have been featured on "So You Think You Can Dance" America, Canada, and the U.K.. She is currently working on a new Christmas musical, and solo album.

Bob Stillman has had a 30­-year career as a singer, actor, songwriter, music director and teacher. He's been nominated twice for Tony awards-as an actor in Claudia Shear's Dirty Blonde, and as one of the songwriters for Urban Cowboy: The Musical-and for a Drama Desk award for Hello Againat Transport Group. On Broadway, he has played Molina in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Gould in Grey Gardens, Erik in Grand Hotel, Sam Harris in Act One, and stood by for Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick and F. Murray Abraham in the hit comedy It's Only A Play. Off­Broadway, he played both Dukes in John Doyle's As You Like It at CSC, Abe Lincoln in Paula Vogel's A Civil War Christmas, Lord Amiens in As You Like It at the Delacorte In Central Park, and was an original cast member of Adam Guettel's groundbreaking Saturn Returns (recorded as Myths and Hymns) at the Public. He is currently on the voice faculty of the new Musical Theater Program at the Manhattan School of Music.





