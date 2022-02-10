Celebrate Valentine's Day at Feinstein's/54 Below With Joey Contreras, Alexandra Silber & More

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present A Broadway Valentine's Day! on February 14 at 7:00pm and 9:45pm. The 9:45pm performance will also be livestreamed. There is a $50-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. This fan-favorite performance returns this year with a night full of love and laughter to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Join some of your favorite Broadway lovebirds for an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories coupled with some of Broadway's greatest love songs. Whether you're dating, married, or simply a hopeless romantic, come be our Valentine for a date night affair you won't forget!

The cast features:

Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill, Spring Awakening) and Devon Meddock (The Imbible)

Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not, In Pieces) and Brian Russell Carey (Red Roses, Green Gold)

Charlie Franklin (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Book of Mormon) and DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd)

Laurel Harris (Wicked, Jagged Little Pill) and Rob Marnell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical)

Peter LaPrade (The Lighting Thief, This Ain't No Disco) and Ian Fairlee (The Underclassman)

Sydney Morton (Netflix's "She's Gotta Have It", American Psycho) and Preston Truman Boyd (The Play That Goes Wrong, Les Misérables)

Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and Michael Damian Fasano (Jersey Boys)

Nora Schell (Jagged Little Pill, Spamilton) and Jane Cardona (Head Over Heels, To Kill a Mockingbird)

Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Indecent) and Alec Silver (A Midsummer Night's Dream)

Amy Spanger (Rock of Ages, Chicago) and Brian Shepard (Something Rotten!, My Fair Lady)

Emerson Steele (Violet) and Matt Gumley (Elf, The Addams Family)

Stephanie Torns (Waitress, Wicked) and Benny Elledge (Waitress)

For A Broadway Valentine's Day, we will offer a special three-course prix fixe menu. Guests can order any item a la carte or enjoy the prix fixe menu for $85:

Valentine's Day Menu

APPETIZERS

Watermelon & Baby Beet Salad

Goat Cheese, Pistachios

Butternut Squash Soup (V)

Coconut Milk, Spiced Pumpkin Seed

Cilantro Gremolata

Crispy Duck Spring Rolls

Cilantro, Sesame, Daikon, Aged Soy, Shiso Leaf

West Coast Irish Point Oysters

Nahm Jim Sauce, Crispy Shallots, Micro Cilantro

ENTREES

Grilled Hanger Steak & Chimichurri Sauce

Broccoli, Mediterranean Roasted Potatoes

Chanterelle Crusted Monkfish

Artichokes, Baby Vegetables, Dijon, Herbs

Curry Coconut silky Tofu (V)

Shitake Mushroom, Bok Choy, Water Chestnuts, Snow peas

Merlot Braised Beef Short Ribs

Creamy Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes

Roasted Young Vegetables, Demi-Glace

DESSERTS

Chocolate Heart

Chocolate Mousse, Raspberry Jelly, Raspberry Sorbet

Passion Fruit Mousse

Mango Cilantro Salsa, Passion Fruit Sauce, Mango-Passion Fruit Sorbet

Strawberry Macaron

Vanilla Custard, Fresh Strawberry, Strawberry Gelato, Vanilla Anglaise

A Broadway Valentine's Day! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 14. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com/valentine. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.